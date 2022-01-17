Do you smell a rat? Have you ever ratted anyone out?
How about using “ratty” to describe something undesirable?
Rats generally aren’t very popular with humans.
They gnaw holes, eat farmers’ grain, leave droppings, spread disease. But their greatest sin might be their sinister appearance.
That long, narrow face. Those beady eyes. That hunched back. That long, skinny, bald tail!
Yuck.
As a child, I had a pet rat. His name was Alfie.
I don’t remember how I came to have him. But I’m guessing the conduit was my dad, who was a biology teacher. He had an interesting and terrifying lab with a dead python in the freezer, a six-legged pig in a glass jar of formaldehyde and a shelved array of stuffed critters of the land, air and water.
He also kept live mice to feed a live boa constrictor. And he kept live rats, though I’m not sure what purpose they served.
Anyway, Alfie was an albino with devilish pink eyes and an impossibly long and naked tail. I didn’t care much for him, and I don’t think he cared much for me.
Alfie would nip or scratch if I tried to pet him or pick him up. He’d scamper to a far corner if I so much as peeked through the wires of his domicile.
I was relieved, I have to admit, when he went paws up a couple of years into our uneasy relationship.
I grew up on a farm with the prevailing philosophy that the only good rat is a dead rat.
Magawa, an African giant pouched rat of recent fame, proved me and the billions of others rat-haters around the globe wrong.
He was a good rat, a very good rat.
You might’ve heard of him.
In 2020, Magawa made international headlines when he received a gold medal of animal valor from a renowned British charity for his work detecting undetonated land mines in Cambodia left over from the Vietnam War era.
Born in Tanzania and trained by the Belgian nonprofit APOPO, Magawa sniffed out more than 100 land mines and other scraps of unexploded ordnance, saving untold lives. He helped clear more than 1.5 million square feet of land during his career, rendering the space safe for human life.
More than 64,000 people have died or been seriously wounded by land mine explosions in Cambodia since the 1970s.
APOPO has trained other rats to sniff out land mines in southeast Asia and Africa, but Magawa was hailed as the most successful.
“His contribution allows communities in Cambodia to live, work, and play; without fear of losing life or limb,” the organization posted recently on its website. “Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death for the people of Cambodia.”
Magawa died in early January at the ripe old age of 8. He’d retired two years earlier and had been in good health since, APOPO informed the world.
The nonprofit has activated another trained African giant pouched rat, Ronin, to continue his good works in Cambodia.
While Magawa was an exceptional rat who did exceptional things, he was not one of a kind.
Kind of makes you want to reevaluate the entire species, doesn’t it?
