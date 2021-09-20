While our journalists hustle to bring you the latest news daily at heraldbulletin.com and in the print edition of The Herald Bulletin, we’re also working on special projects.
We have a particularly full slate of special sections and magazines — and even a book — in the works. Here’s what to look forward to:
• Our latest 50-plus Living tab. These quarterly tabs include health, travel and quality-of-life articles for folks who are enjoying, and dealing with the challenges of, middle age and the golden years. The next tab will be published in Wednesday’s newspaper.
• Discover magazine. We collaborate with the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau a few times each year on this slick magazine featuring fun things to see and experience in our area.
The issue due for distribution in early October includes articles about the pumpkin patch at Smith Family Farms, downtown dining options in Anderson, the new Nights of Lights coming in December at Mounds State Park, local festivals, events this fall and coming winter, and much more.
You can pick up a free copy at the visitors bureau, The Herald Bulletin and hotels, restaurants and places of entertainment across Madison County.
• Breast cancer awareness section. Our annual special report during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is set for publication in the Oct. 15 newspaper. As always, it will include updates about prevention and treatment, as well as inspiring stories of breast cancer survivors.
• Madison magazine. The holiday issue of our popular quarterly lifestyles publication will be distributed by Nov. 1. It will feature a holiday gift guide and recipes for Christmas cookies, as well as:
• Tips for healthy (and achievable) New Year’s resolutions.
• A review of 1925 Pubhouse, the restaurant at Grandview Golf Course.
• A Q&A with the two artists portraying Claire in this year’s “Nutcracker” performances by Anderson Young Ballet Theatre.
• Several pages of enchanting and heartwarming winter photos from around Madison County.
• Steve Jackson’s local history column and Howard Hewitt’s wine column.
• Cartoons by local artists Deon Parson and Davie Reddick.
You can pick up a free copy of Madison up at The Herald Bulletin, local advertisers and other businesses around the county.
• Speaking of Steve Jackson, the Madison County historian’s latest book, “Historic Events in a County Called Madison — the 1800s,” will be available in early December.
It will be Jackson’s third local history book in collaboration with The Herald Bulletin. This book will also be the first in a series of three looking back over the decades as Madison County’s 2023 bicentennial approaches. The second book in the series will be published in 2022, and the third in 2023.
• The Madison County Chamber guide. This annual publication details the vibrant local business scene, focusing on the many accomplishments and aspirations of local entrepreneurs and other people who make business their business.
This year, the guide will feature profiles of 20 successful local business professionals under the age of 40. It’s an impressive list.
The guide will be available by mid-November at the local Chamber and at dozens of local businesses, hotels and organizations belonging to the Chamber.
After we complete this volley of local special publications, we’ll have more to work on in November and December as the calendar races toward 2022.
We hope you enjoy them all!
