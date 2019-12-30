My resolution for 2020 can be described, essentially, in two words:
Grow politically.
I’ve come to realize in the three years since Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election that my political posture is rigid and unflinching.
I still dislike Trump and I believe his policies on everything ranging from the environment to immigration to foreign policy facilitate regression and reverse progress. And I find his narcissistic personality and boorish behavior repugnant and deeply offensive.
But I know lots of Trump supporters and in The Herald Bulletin newsroom we get their message loud and clear. Many are good, respectable, intelligent people.
So I’ve recently begun a voyage to understand their point of view, and I’m resolving to go deeper with this process of discovery in 2020.
Part of this change, for a journalist, has to come with this acknowledgment: Much of the mainstream media’s coverage is triggered by a liberal perspective. Studies over the past several decades have consistently shown that most journalists across the United States identify themselves as either liberal, moderate or independent. Only a small percentage say they’re conservative.
While all self-respecting journalists are committed to fair, balanced and accurate reporting, story ideas and story angles are often generated by the journalists’ worldviews.
This reality helped give rise to modern conservative media, which unabashedly filters news through a political lens and heralds itself as a response to the “liberal” or mainstream media.
The change I seek in 2020 is to better understand the attraction of conservative news reporting. The challenge will be to set aside my dislike of the very concept — the generation of news that is intentionally designed to bolster a political position — and to assess content without prejudice.
This doesn’t mean forgetting what I know to be true. And it doesn’t mean accepting misinformation or embracing twisted analysis. But it does require an open mind to recognize salient arguments. Moreover, it means trying to gain a deeper understanding of what Trump supporters and conservative ideologues think and why they think it.
To know them, I’m guessing, won’t be to love them. But it might be to respect them, at least some of them.
I’ve gotten a headstart on my 2020 resolution by sometimes flipping to “Fox and Friends” in the morning and occasionally listening to conservative talk radio on my way to work.
In the beginning, the blather would bring my blood to a boil. Now that I’m inured to it and can regard conservative reporting more analytically, I’m beginning — just beginning — to have a deeper and better understanding of the conservative perspective.
The allegiance to Trump is more difficult to grasp, but I’m learning that it seems to come not so much from a love of the president as from his embodiment of the rejection of progressive America.
So, I issue the same challenge to you for the new year:
Grow politically.
Try, as I am trying, to open your mind to other political perspectives. If you’re a Fox News junky, watch NBC, CNN or another mainstream news provider a couple of times a week. Read both the New York Times and the New York Post. Consider the opinions of columnists across the political spectrum.
Get past your rejection and anger, and see if you learn something that modifies, even if only slightly, your worldview.
It will likely be more difficult than losing 10 pounds, giving up soda pop or exercising regularly, but a commitment to understanding others’ politics — and acknowledging the legitimacy of their views — would help us overcome the political polarization that obscures the horizon as 2020 dawns.
