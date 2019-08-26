Numbing my sorrow with a Culver’s chocolate/marshmallow/Crunch bar concrete mixer.
That’s where news of Andrew Luck’s retirement found me Saturday night.
Sad, huh.
Most shameful part?
I cursed Luck under my breath.
Yep, if I’d been in the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium, I might have been among the idiots who shed their Luck jerseys and booed the quarterback as he walked sullenly off the field.
News of Luck’s impending retirement had leaked as he stood on the sideline watching his Colts play the Bears in a preseason game.
So fans booed.
Classless, right?
Yes, but somewhat understandable.
Colts fans had slogged through the past several weeks as news of Luck’s mysterious calf/ankle injury went from prompting mild concern to inducing deep anxiety. With the regular season fast approaching, he missed practice after practice after practice.
Would he play when the season started Sept. 8 at Los Angeles? Wouldn’t be play?
The Colts, if Luck was healthy, seemed poised for their best season since Peyton Manning. We even dared imagine a run at Super Bowl LIV.
And then this retirement news landed like a punch in the nose.
Luck once played despite a lacerated kidney. He’d endured at least one concussion, torn rib cartilage, a partially torn abdomen, a ravaged shoulder muscle and untold other ailments. Last year he returned from shoulder surgery and a missed 2017 season to lead the Colts into the second round of the playoffs and earn the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Why couldn’t Luck just pull another Brett Farve this year, swallow some painkillers and gut it out again like the gritty Packers QB did into his 40s? Luck’s only 29 years old, for God’s sake.
But life is much more than just football to Andrew Luck, the Stanford graduate who spent part of his boyhood growing up in Europe.
Maybe that’s why Colts fans like me reacted with anger. For the sake of our team, for our sake, we wanted football to be his life.
Luck got married in March. He has a baby on the way. He’s an independent thinker, well-read, well-traveled, well-rounded and philosophical.
A four-year cycle of injuries, pain and rehabilitation, he explained in Saturday night’s impromptu post-game press conference, had left him physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted. Football wasn’t fun anymore.
That Culver’s custard made me feel a little better, and when I saw video of Luck’s press conference, I couldn’t help but think back to the end of my athletic “career.”
I played four years of basketball at Anderson College, hindered by ankle sprains, quad strains, partially torn toe cartilage and a hyper-extended elbow.
Though I’d had nothing as serious as a lacerated kidney or shoulder surgery, I remember being thankful that it was almost over as the end of my senior season drew near.
After thousands of hours of practice and hundreds of hours recovering from injuries, I was ready to walk away from the court and get on with my life.
So, after a little reflection, I understand Luck’s decision, and I don’t doubt that it’s the right one for him.
All of us Colts fans will miss seeing No. 12 work magic for the blue-and-white on the football field. We’ll still wonder what might have been — and we might even harbor hopes of a Luck comeback.
But mostly, we’re already wondering how far his replacement, Jacoby Brissett, can take us this season.
