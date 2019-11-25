Via pardons of convicted and suspected war criminals, Donald Trump is sending a loud and clear message about the conduct of United States military personnel — all’s fair in war.
President Trump recently granted a full pardon to Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who had been convicted of second-degree murder in the deaths of three Afghans.
At the time of his pardon this month, Lorance had served six years of a 19-year sentence for ordering soldiers to kill three men in Afghanistan. Nine members of his unit testified against Lorance in court.
Trump also gave a full pardon to Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, who faced murder charges for the killing of an alleged Taliban bombmaker in 2010 during some of the fiercest fighting in Afghanistan.
And the president restored the rank of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a SEAL commando who was convicted this fall of posing for photos with a dead member of the Taliban.
Gallagher had been acquitted during a court-martial of a slew of other allegations, including the shooting of civilians, the murder of an Islamic State fighter in Iraq and threatening to kill any member of the SEALs who reported him.
High-ranking — and presumably low-ranking — military officers are concerned that Trump’s pardons will undermine their authority and encourage abhorrent behavior and a loose interpretation of military law among rank-and-file troops.
Despite Trump’s restoration of Gallagher’s rank, Navy officials planned to move forward with action to remove him from the SEALs.
The secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer, and the admiral who leads the SEALs, Collin Green, say they will follow the president’s orders if he officially opposes the action against Gallagher. But reports have surfaced that both would resign their posts.
As of this writing, the president had not given an official order but had tweeted that he planned to override the Navy if Gallagher is removed from the SEALs.
Retired former Marine Corps Commandant Charles Krulak wrote in a statement on the Human Rights First website that the president’s pardoning of war criminals “relinquishes the United States’ moral high ground.”
He elaborated: “Disregard for the law undermines our national security by reducing combat effectiveness, increasing the risks to our troops, hindering cooperation with allies, alienating populations whose support the United States needs in the struggle against terrorism, and providing a propaganda tool for extremists who wish to do us harm.”
Trump isn’t the first president to pardon a convicted war criminal. Most famously, Abraham Lincoln’s habit of pardoning Union deserters during the Civil War irked his high command.
But Trump has wielded his authority to pardon war criminals more often than any other modern-era president.
Supporters of the pardons point out that military personnel in live action must make gut-wrenching, split-second decisions to kill (or not) and should always do so first with the safety of American troops and the military objective in mind.
But the men the president pardoned were convicted by due process in military court after close consideration of substantial evidence that they had demonstrated a wanton disregard for the law — and for human life.
