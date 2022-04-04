First, there was the name, that wonderful, mysterious name.
Primus Mootry.
Primus. Mootry.
Could have been a character from the “Transformers” movie franchise: Optimus Prime, meet Primus Mootry, who seamlessly transforms from man of God to husband to friend to golfer to counselor to teacher to philosopher to social activist to community advocate to newspaper columnist.
But more than anything, Primus Mootry sounds like a pen name.
“Come on,” I once said to him, “that name is too good to be true. It’s got to be made up. What’s your real name?”
Primus chuckled and said in his baritone radio voice (his real voice, by the way), “No, that’s really who I am.”
Primus was who he was, through and through. Readers of The Herald Bulletin had the privilege of getting to know him a little better week by week. Each time his columns published in The Herald Bulletin, he revealed a little more about himself.
He was a gentleman with old-school values. And he was a fierce opponent of discrimination in any and all forms. As a Black man who grew up in the South and then in Chicago in the 1950s, Primus lived the fight. It wasn’t just something he read about in history books.
But he did a lot of that, a lot of reading. His knowledge of history, philosophy, literature, sociology, economics and culture armed him with the skills to dissect a range of issues and topics. His humility and empathy enabled him to communicate to all his meaning with clarity and reason.
And his basic good nature added a flourish of optimism and hope to his writing. He ended each column with his signature signoff: Have a nice day.
In 2020, Primus’ column went missing from The Herald Bulletin for two weeks. He had landed in the hospital with COVID. It was very serious.
But Primus was a tough man; he had risen to overcome many obstacles in his life. He overcame COVID, too. And he resumed writing with his customary insight and passion.
In his column last week, Primus touched many of his common themes: education, civics, race relations and government. In one prescient passage, he wrote, “... what adults plan today presumably will be designed to benefit today’s young people tomorrow. Older ones of us will be gone.”
By some measures, Primus was an older man, in his mid-70s. But he had a young and nimble mind and spirit, seasoned by a wealth of experiences and a lifetime of learning.
So his family and many friends were stunned to hear the news that he died Thursday in a fire at his Anderson home.
His wife, Carolyn, escaped the smoke and flames. Primus, who was in another part of the house, did not.
The pain of those who knew Primus best (I am not one of those) is surely profound. The community’s loss is profound, as well.
A colleague asked me Friday who could replace Primus as the local Thursday columnist (he’d just changed from Wednesdays) on our Commentary page.
I could think of no one.
We were lucky to have Primus as a columnist; not many communities have someone who can write weekly with his understanding of the human condition and human nature, his authentic advocacy for social justice and his mastery of language. Perhaps that’s why so many of our CNHI sister newspapers across Indiana and scattered around the country published his columns regularly.
Here’s the only answer I can come up with to fill the void: republish a selection of Primus’ columns each Wednesday through the end of year, so that his voice — such an important voice for Anderson and beyond, particularly in this tempestuous time — continues to resonate.
Have a nice day.