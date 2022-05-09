Spring is always a busy time at The Herald Bulletin, in large part because of events related to the coming end of the school year.
Proms, the last day of classes and commencement celebrations drive coverage as we seek to chronicle rites of passage for local high school students.
As in past years, we’ve posted photo galleries on our website from several recent proms, as well as publishing a handful of photos from each in print. You can peruse the galleries online at heraldbulletin.com/multimedia/photos/. You can also purchase photos there.
You’ll find photos in today’s paper from the Anderson, Pendleton Heights and Alexandria proms. Galleries from each of the three will be posted online later today.
I’m always taken by how beautiful the girls are in their gowns and how awkward the boys often look in their tuxedos. Of course, none are quite as awkward as I was when I wore a salmon-colored tux with tails to the prom my senior year.
Graduation always follows quickly on the (high) heels of prom, with the first of 2022 scheduled for late this month. We’ll have a photographer at most of the local commencements, and will — as with proms — run a selection of photos in print and dozens more in galleries online.
For proms and commencements, alike, 2022 offers a return to near-normal, after the pandemic interrupted such celebrations in 2020 and 2021.
One of our recent high school graduation coverage traditions actually sprang from the pandemic. For the first time, in 2020, we published special sections with photos of all graduating high school seniors as a way of giving them extra recognition during a difficult year.
The graduates sections proved so popular that we did it again last year and will do so again this year. The sections are scheduled to publish with The Herald Bulletin on May 28.
The day before that, we’ll publish another special section, Hometown Heroes, that traces to the pandemic. This section tells the stories of local folks who go above and beyond to help one another out with food, comfort, care, companionship and dozens of other needs.
You can nominate them to be featured in The Herald Bulletin’s upcoming Hometown Heroes section by submitting your nominations online at heraldbulletin.com/site/forms/hometownheroes/ by May 16. Or you can send your nomination, by May 16, to Hometown Heroes, c/o Bob Blake, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson IN 46016.
Include your name, your phone number, a photo of the nominee and up to 300 words describing why the person is a Hometown Hero.
Roughly three weeks after the Hometown Heroes section publishes, the newspaper’s THB Sports Awards program will be conducted the evening of June 21 at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Anderson. The program honors local high school student-athletes, coaches and teams.
A special section the day before the event will list nominees for each of the awards; a special section the day after will identify the award-winners.
Like so many other programs, THB Sports Awards were conducted virtually each of the past two years. The year, it will be exciting to get back together as a community for this memorable celebration.