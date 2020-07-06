In the pages of the coming issue of Madison magazine, we’ll step away from the two huge news stories — the pandemic and the social justice movement — that have dominated the print and digital content of The Herald Bulletin over the past several weeks.
Instead, we’ll look back at a transformational moment in our country’s history — adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
On June 4, 1919, Congress passed the amendment. The following year, on Aug. 18, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment, lifting it to the required three-quarters majority of states. Eight days later, the 19th Amendment was officially added to the Constitution.
Passage of the 19th was the culmination of seven decades of meetings, rallies and political maneuvering by suffragists.
Few of the women who were part of the early movement lived to cast a ballot. Yet their determination helped change the United States for the better, enfranchising more than half the population that had been denied participation in the democratic process.
Today, women across the country and in the Madison County area are still battling stubborn vestiges of misogyny. They encounter it in the workplace, in the halls of government and, sometimes, in their own homes.
Perhaps that’s one of the reasons that female voters have outnumbered male voters nationwide in every presidential election tracing back to 1964. In recent elections, the gap between the percentage of eligible women and eligible men voting has grown. By 2016, nearly 10 million more women than men voted.
So women, mathematically, will decide whether Donald Trump retains his seat in the Oval Office or Joe Biden takes it from him.
While women are still vastly underrepresented in the Indiana Legislature, the Madison County area has two female representatives — Terri Austin, District 36, and Melanie Wright, District 35 — in the Statehouse.
Wright and Austin are among more than a dozen women featured in the fall issue of Madison. These women have had a profound influence on business, education, health care, government, culture and many other aspects of local life.
It’s hard to imagine that, as recently as 100 years ago, women with similar talents and potential were relegated to only partial citizenship in the United States.
In the fall issue of Madison, local historian Steve Jackson pens a retrospective on the suffrage movement. Also, we’ll check in with the local League of Women Voters, an organization that’s been working for the past century to encourage voter participation.
The league’s mission is to empower voters and defend democracy. Its vision is “a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.” And its value statement is, “We believe in the power of women to create a more perfect democracy.”
A century after adoption of the 19th Amendment, women have the power to do all of this — and so much more.
