Front-page photo display is worth a thousand words — just ask some readers of The Herald Bulletin.
The day after the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate, we used a large photo of Democratic challenger Kamala Harris at the top of the front page with a smaller photo of Republican incumbent Mike Pence beneath it.
About half a dozen readers let us know they didn’t like it.
They made some salient points. Either the two photos should have been displayed in equal size side-by-side or Pence should have gone on top, since he’s the incumbent and he’s from Indiana, they argued.
A few of the readers didn’t get that far in their analysis. We had done it because Harris is a Democrat and The Herald Bulletin is part of the Trump-hating liberal media, they opined.
The afternoon before in our daily meeting to finalize plans (barring late breaking news) for the next morning’s print edition, I had discussed with two other THB editors how to play the Pence and Harris photos.
Given that the two candidates wouldn’t be within 12 feet of each other before, during or after the debate, getting an Associated Press photo that showed both was unlikely. Plus, in photos that show both candidates one of the debaters often seems to be in a dominant position — in the foreground, for example.
We also considered Pence’s Indiana connection and the historic nature of Harris’ candidacy as the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket. But another factor swung our decision.
The previous week, on the front page of the newspaper the morning after the presidential candidate debate, we had chosen to display President Trump’s photo large and at the top of the page, with challenger Joe Biden’s photo smaller and lower.
(We hadn’t received by deadline Associated Press photos of each candidate that could be displayed side by side in the right dimensions for good page design.)
We chose in that instance to use the Trump photo large because he is the sitting president and because his behavior during the debate had become the big story.
The decision to use Trump’s photo large, basically, drove our decision the next week. Since we had displayed the Republican’s photo large at the top of the page after the presidential debate, we decided to use the Democrat’s photo large at the top after the VP debate.
It’s that simple.
Interestingly, we heard no objections from readers about using Trump’s photo large in the Sept. 30 newspaper. In fact one of the readers who complained later about the Harris photo incorrectly recollected that we had used the Trump and Biden photos side by side.
