On the front page of Sunday’s newspaper, Herald Bulletin Publisher Beverly Joyce, my boss, announced that our newspaper will publish print editions on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Beginning in June, we will no longer publish on Tuesdays and Sundays.
While I know many of you will miss having a print edition delivered to your homes on those two days, I want to emphasize that this in no way means that The Herald Bulletin will be providing any less local content in news, features, opinion and sports.
Our commitment to serving you and the entire community remains steadfast.
Many metropolitan and community newspapers across the country have reduced print editions over the past decade. It can be a painful step for the newspapers themselves and the communities they serve.
Here at The Herald Bulletin, we were proud to continue to produce a print newspaper seven days a week long after many of our peers had bowed to financial pressures and reduced print days.
But the coronavirus pandemic created yet another obstacle. As local businesses closed their doors or slashed expenses, our advertising revenue declined steeply, forcing us to make the difficult decision to print on fewer days.
Knowing that we could move our Sunday content to Saturday to create a robust weekend edition, we decided it would make sense to identify Sunday as a day without print.
Readership early in the week is generally lower than later in the week, so we looked at Monday or Tuesday for a second day of reduction. We settled on Tuesday, because we didn’t want to go two days in a row without a print edition.
Subscribers will still have access to fresh reporting on The Herald Bulletin’s website on Sundays and Tuesdays. If you don’t already, we hope you follow the path of tens of thousands of readers across the Madison County area and beyond who are making a habit of visiting heraldbulletin.com every day, often several times a day.
Over the past couple of months, our website has set new records for traffic, approaching 2 million page views in April. The majority of our new traffic is related to our coverage of the local implications of and reaction to the coronavirus.
All of our reporting on the pandemic is free to the community, meaning no subscription is required to read those stories. But we hope that many who are taking advantage of the free content in this time of crisis will also want to support our community journalism by subscribing to the newspaper.
If you’re a current print subscriber, you have free access to all of the content at heraldbulletin.com. It automatically comes with your subscription. To activate the digital portion of your subscription, visit heraldbulletin.com/subscriptions or call the newspaper at 765-622-1212.
As always, thank you for reading The Herald Bulletin — in print and online. If not for you, we wouldn’t be able to tell the stories of our community and serve as a government watchdog.
