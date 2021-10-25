We’re fortunate to have a dedicated team of journalists in The Herald Bulletin newsroom, so I’m always looking for opportunities to write about them.
This week, there are at least two: We’ve added a new reporter to our staff, and one of our other reporters received a Founders Day honor from the Indiana Historical Society.
Rebecca Bibbs, who covers education and several communities and also writes about diversity and inclusiveness, was honored with the state historical group’s Jacob P. Dunn Jr. Award, “given annually to the author of the best article in Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History, published by the Indiana Historical Society Press,” according to a news release from the organization.
Her article, “Just a Matter of Time: Belford ‘Sinky’ Hendricks,” appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of Traces.
“Rebecca explores the remarkable music career of her great-uncle, an Evansville native who left an indelible mark on several genres of mid-twentieth-century music, from country to rock to disco, contributing to the soundtrack of the lives of Americans from the 1930s to the 1970s,” the news release explains.
Dunn was an Indiana historian, author and political reformer of the late 1800s and early 1900s. He’s credited with writing a new charter for the city of Indianapolis and for serving as an adviser to Gov. Thomas R. Marshall.
While Bibbs is a veteran of newspaper journalism, new reporter Kylee Mullikin is just getting started.
Mullikin is a native of Delaware County and earned a degree in 2020 from Valparaiso University, where she was managing editor of the student newspaper. Her beats at The Herald Bulletin will include Anderson Community Schools, health and the communities of Chesterfield, Daleville and Markleville.
She can be reached at kylee.mullikin@heraldbulletin.com and 765-648-4250.
While I’m at it, here’s a brief rundown of our two other news reporters’ primary beats:
• Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide, Anderson city and Madison County government and public safety.
• Reporter/editor Andy Knight, business and the environment.
In addition, former staff reporter Traci Miller lends a hand with public safety reporting as a freelance writer.
You can find email addresses and phone numbers for all of our staff reporters on the “contact us” page at heraldbulletin.com. Don’t hesitate to send story ideas to them, to me or to News Editor Jim Meyer.
-----
The holiday issue of Madison magazine went to press last week and is due for distribution in early November, when you can pick up a copy at The Herald Bulletin or other local retailers.
The issue features a holiday gift guide and articles about Christmas cookies, New Year’s resolutions and lead performers in “The Nutcracker.”
It also includes popular every-issue content such as Steve Jackson’s local history column, Howard Hewitt’s wine column, cartoons by David Reddick and Deon Parson, photos of seasonal beauty and local people at work and play, and calendars of local events and festivals across Indiana.
