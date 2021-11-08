For just an instant, I was tempted to do it.
Then I remembered I was surrounded by raucous 20-somethings with phones in hand, ready and more than willing to shoot and share embarrassing videos and photos.
So I kept my shirt on while all around me young Fighting Irish male fans were stripping theirs off and dancing to the pulsing beat of the music blaring from the Notre Dame football stadium’s sound system.
The game was entering the fourth quarter when the stripping started. Evidently, it’s become a tradition for male students to go topless after the third period ends.
Protecting caution from the wind, I kept bundled up and didn’t make a spectacle of myself and my dad bod.
Saturday’s contest with Navy was just the second football game I’ve attended at Notre Dame Stadium. The other, I recollect, was in 1996. I was a sports writer then and covered the game from the press box, though I did venture down into the stands to catch some of the action.
On Saturday, I sat in the student section with my daughter, Alix, a graduate student at Notre Dame.
As you might guess, it was a wild and crazy place.
While waiting in line to enter the student section, a security guard accosted a group of young men near me who had cut in line. “I’ll throw you out of here!” he warned as they tried to cut again.
Alix twice lost her balance as fans around her jostled for standing spots in the student section. I say “standing spots” because the student section does not sit during Notre Dame games.
One student vomited on the concrete between her feet and dozens of others near us, clearly, had drunk too much.
OK, that doesn’t paint a pretty picture.
But this does: It was a glorious, sun-soaked fall day. A perfect day to watch a game featuring a school — Notre Dame — that has been synonymous with college football for 134 years.
And the students were truly a lot of fun.
Alix and I tomahawk-chopped with them when the Fighting Irish picked up first downs, belted out the lyrics of “I Want to Dance with Somebody” with them when it came over the PA system, and pretended to know the words to the “Victory March,” Notre Dame’s fight song.
We also looked forward to this tradition after each Notre Dame score: All across the student section, small groups of ND crazies lifted schoolmates off the ground for “air pushups” — one for each Fighting Irish point on the scoreboard.
Perhaps the student section is a little more rambunctious this year after attendance at Notre Dame games last fall was limited to 20% capacity — about 16,000 fans.
And, of course, the student section would tend to be more rabid when the Fighting Irish are doing well, and they are this year. After the home team crushed Navy, 34-6, Saturday, the Irish stand at 8-1 on the season.
Notre Dame Stadium’s seating capacity of 80,795 makes it the 16th largest venue in college football. The University of Michigan’s Big House — just 170 miles up the road in Ann Arbor — is the biggest, seating 107,601.
The stadium in South Bend seemed traditional, almost sober, when I attended the game in ‘96. A $400 million renovation culminating in 2017 has fixed that, erecting, among dozens of other new features, a 96-by-54 foot video screen at the south end of the stadium and capitalizing on the program’s rich tradition by adding decorative illustrations of past glory throughout the venue.
One other change, in particular, illustrates how deeply Notre Dame believes in its football team. A large scoreboard that had stood at the north end of the stadium was removed, in part, so that it wouldn’t obscure fans’ view of the “Touchdown Jesus” mural on the library tower.
The mural is still hidden from view of the student section, but the idea that Fighting Irish football is blessed by God himself rang clear throughout Saturday’s throttling of Navy.
So much so that when images of a priest, presumably Notre Dame President John Jenkins, flashed on the massive video screen, the student body roared as if to conjure divine intervention on behalf of the Golden Domers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.