In this column 50 weeks ago, I announced my resolution for 2020: Grow politically.
Growing a third arm might have been easier.
By “grow politically,” I explained in the Dec. 30, 2019, column, I hoped to develop a greater understanding and appreciation of the conservative point of view.
I resolved to watch and listen to more Fox News, to read more conservative columnists and to listen with an open mind to the arguments of local conservatives. I can truthfully say I’ve done all of those across the course of 2020 with far greater regularity than before.
However, President Donald Trump has made it very difficult for a moderate progressive like myself to understand, much less appreciate, what’s happening to the conservative movement in this country.
The president’s self-centered approach to governing, mixed with his bombastic personality and contortion of reality, renders him, from my perspective, unscrupulous, untrustworthy and unfit to hold office.
But by dint of his Machiavellian cunning and supernatural ability to extract loyalty, he has come to both dominate and embody the conservative movement.
Still, while it’s true that many conservatives embrace or even idolize the president, many merely tolerate him because he has represented the best chance to forestall a liberal takeover of American politics.
While I can’t say that I’ve “grown politically” in the sense I intended, I do believe I’ve arrived at a little better understanding of Trump’s appeal to fellow Hoosiers.
This didn’t come to me while listening to Tucker Carlson or arguing with a conservative reader of The Herald Bulletin. It came on a quiet, hour-long drive through the central Indiana countryside on an October evening.
The way was paved with Trump campaign sign after campaign sign, and I noticed that American flags often flew on the same lawns.
Biden campaign signs marked a yard here and there, probably one for every 25 Trump signs. I noticed there were no American flags in the Biden yards.
And it dawned on me how simple and clear Trump’s appeal was to the folks who lived along the rural highway: He represents pride in the United States, in who we are as a people. He represents the viewpoint that nothing is fundamentally wrong with us, and that we are righteous and good and powerful and that we don’t need to apologize for anything.
Biden, on the other hand, represents an America that must change to adapt to new times and new realities. In that sense, he stands for a repudiation of current and past America. And that’s frightening or distasteful to many in the heartland.
I realize the relationship between Trump and the American populace is astoundingly complex and will be dissected for generations. But this simple, straightforward patriotism lies at the heart of it.
Liberals say our country must be better. Conservatives say we love it the way it is — and love even more the way it used to be.
But just in case I’m wrong, I’m still working on that third arm.
