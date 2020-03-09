The class tournament has ruined Indiana high school basketball: That’s the refrain of many longtime fans of Hoosier Hysteria.
It’s reflected in the initial results of an Indiana high school hoops survey, posted at heraldbulletin.com and on the sites of 11 sister newspapers around the state. (If you’d like to participate, you can find the survey on our homepage.)
But you don’t have to study survey responses to know that many Hoosiers are still bitter about the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s decision to transform the traditional tournament, which had all schools regardless of enrollment size playing in the same postseason tournament. Beginning in 1998, the tournament was divided into classes based on school size, and it has remained that way since.
The advent of class basketball accelerated the decline in fan attendance at the state tournament. But that fact alone doesn’t tell the complete story about the state of Hoosier Hysteria.
That’s why journalists from The Herald Bulletin and our sister papers have been hard at work on a special series called “Hoops in the Hoosier State: A Game Changed.”
The series is divided into four portions, with the first slated for publication this coming weekend, and the other three parts scheduled for successive weekends.
Part I examines the decline in fan attendance, Part II looks at player participation levels; Part III focuses on the future of the game, and the series conclusion takes a close look at girls high school basketball in Indiana.
Our reporting debunks the raw conclusion that class basketball “ruined” Hoosier Hysteria. More accurately, class basketball — in combination with advances in technology, the rise of offseason youth sports and a host of other factors — has changed the game and altered the spectacle of Hoosier Hysteria.
While many former hotspots of the sport have suffered greatly under class basketball, the game is flourishing in many other parts of the state.
I attended three boys basketball sectionals — Class 2A at Manchester, Class 2A at Alexandria and Class A at Wes-Del — last week and talked class basketball with about a dozen fans.
Crowds at the three sectionals ranged from robust (at Alexandria) to smaller than expected (at Manchester) to impressive for small schools (at Wes-Del).
Many of the fans I talked to had followed former powerhouses Anderson or Muncie Central for many years but had since switched allegiance to one of the smaller schools. In most cases, they were critical of the class tournament, believing it had destroyed something special for the Indians and Bearcats.
But when pressed further, most acknowledged that the class tournament had created realistic opportunities and engendered excitement at smaller schools. Some even grudgingly agreed that class basketball is fairer than the traditional tournament.
If you love Hoosier Hysteria, our special series might change your mind about class basketball. At the least, it will help you better understand the changing dynamics of our state’s love affair with high school hoops.
