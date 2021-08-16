After an awkward year with no midway, no entertainment on stage and livestock and other project competitions limited because of the pandemic, the Madison County 4-H Fair returned with a roar a few weeks ago.
4-H’ers enjoyed the excitement of showing their animals in front of crowds and the camaraderie of being around one another with fewer restrictions at the fairgrounds in Alexandria.
Folks swarmed to the concession stands and the carnival games and rides; others enjoyed performances on the entertainment stage, including music, magic and boxing.
It was like old times — good ol’ times.
Hundreds of people working behind the scenes make it all possible for the benefit of the kids. Parents, siblings, club leaders, judges, barn workers and others provided support, direction and encouragement. Without them, 4-H would be a lot more difficult and a lot less fun.
One of the most important people to the effort was Gary Simmons, the director of the Purdue Extension Office in Madison County for nearly two decades.
In that role, Gary helped guide the 4-H portion of the fair that makes the event so special.
I’m sure that he looked forward to many more years of helping with the fair and deriving satisfaction through the valuable experience gained by the 4-H’ers.
Tragically, though, the 2021 fair was Gary’s last.
He contracted COVID-19 and died Aug. 3 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Funeral services were conducted Aug. 11.
Gary, 65, lived a full life with an impressive array of experiences and accomplishments.
The lifelong resident of rural Elwood and 1974 graduate of Frankton High School earned a bachelor’s degree from Wabash College and went on to get a law degree from the University of Tulsa. He was a Madison County deputy prosecutor early in his career and practiced at the Simmons and VanBriggle Law Office in Elwood.
Gary was married for more than 40 years to Patricia Ann Long. Together, they raised daughter Brittany and enjoyed twin granddaughters, Leila and Landree.
Gary was a father, grandfather, lawyer and so much more.
For more than 20 years and at the time of his death, he was the pastor of Shiloh Friends Church in Elwood.
And, according to his obituary, Gary “raised livestock all of his life on his family’s farm and enjoyed nothing more than spending time on the farm with his family.”
He was also past president of the Frankton-Lapel School Board and past master of the Quincy Masonic Lodge in Elwood.
Through it all, Gary had an enduring commitment to 4-H in Madison County. Appropriately, the family asked that memorial contributions be made to the Madison County 4-H program through Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.
