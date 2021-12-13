Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is simply an outstanding movie, better even than the original that scored the Oscar for best film in 1961.
Like many great movies, this one revolves around serious current-day problems. Racism, violence, crime, police brutality, misogyny, urban blight and xenophobia all take center stage in Spielberg’s latest masterpiece.
So it’s not surprising that some people aren’t happy about some aspects of the “West Side Story” remake.
The film has been banned in at least six countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait — because it includes a transgender character.
In many parts of the Middle East, the outlawing of homosexuality includes strict censorship of media.
The transgender character, Anybodys, is based on a character of the same name in the “West Side Story” Broadway musical from 1957 and from the 1961 film. The Anybodys from those versions was a tomboy. The new Anybodys, portrayed by non-binary actor Iris Menas, is clearly transgender.
“So this being a film that exists in the world, it might try to be stopped in certain places, but it will be found,” producer Kevin McCollum told The Hollywood Reporter in early December.
“I believe that love will win, and this is a story about love, made with love, and what happens when you try to keep people from loving freely.”
From another side of the world political and social spectrum, Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has drawn fire for failing to cast light on the true story of Puerto Rican life in the 1950s in Manhattan.
“The movie makes a definitive and obvious effort — if mostly via contrived dialogue — to give us a multidimensional image of Puerto Ricans in the New York barrios of the 1950s,” author Luisita Lopez Torregrosa, writes on the nbcnews.com opinion page “Think.”
“But ignorance, banality, violence and racism still dominate the Puerto Rican characters. ... It’s a depressing portrayal that ultimately only further degrades the Puerto Rican experience rather than elevating it, much as Spielberg and award-winning screenwriter Tony Kushner might have told themselves otherwise.”
White actors played many of the Puerto Rican characters in the 1961 film. Most infamously, white actor Natalie Wood was chosen to play the female lead, Maria. The other primary female role, Anita, was played by Rita Moreno, who is in fact from Puerto Rico. But Moreno’s skin was deemed too light for the role, and she was made to apply dark makeup.
Spielberg’s staff righted these wrongs, casting actors of Latino descent for Puerto Rican roles.
They also had a stroke of brilliance, creating an important character for Moreno, who turned 90 years old Saturday, to portray. She gives a dignified, heartfelt performance as Valentina, who provides a drug store job and a home for Tony after his release from prison.
Moreno has noted that Spielberg’s team took extra pains to make Puerto Rican characters and culture authentic. According to a USA Today story, she reported that Kushner “gave every actor, including dancers, a backstory for their screen persona: ‘Pages of where they come from, who they are, how they feel about all kinds of things.’”
Ariana DeBose, Spielberg’s captivating Anita, says the film also reflects the linguistics of a changing America. Much of the dialogue among Puerto Rican characters takes place in Spanish without subtitles.
“It’s so nice to see a film that does not ‘other’ the language,” DeBose told USA Today. “In American society, we’re like, ‘Well, English is our first language and everything else is secondary,’ when the reality is that it’s actually not true in today’s world.”
DeBose — of African-American, Puerto Rican and Italian descent — is a walking testament to the multicultural identity of America today.
That identity, of course, germinated in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where “West Side Story” is set, and in thousands of other locales all across the United States.
While Spielberg’s rendition of the 1961 classic isn’t nearly beyond reproach, it’s a much more honest and self-aware attempt to portray its characters, Puerto Rican and white alike, with integrity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.