Card games, board games, home-cooked meals and long walks in our neighborhood are among my family’s diversions during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
But I’ll remember our family movie nights the most, long after this surreal stretch of weeks passes.
To be clear, “movie nights” are pretty much every night these days at the Underwood household, currently comprised of younger daughter Alix, 25; son Simon, 18; wife Tammy and me.
Each night one of us selects four movies (we use mostly Netflix and Xfinity On-Demand). Then two of the others each eliminate one of the movies, leaving the fourth family member to choose between the two remaining films.
I asked Tammy, Simon and Alix to write a short segment about why they love one or two of the movies we’ve watched.
In Simon’s words: “Real Steel” (2011)
Real Steel is one of my favorite movies because of the simple yet imaginative plot and likeable characters. An absent father played by Hugh Jackman is struggling to stay afloat when he is forced to take care of his son due to his ex-wife’s death.
The boy, Max, turns his father’s life around. The two of them put their faith into a little boxing robot named Atom, who they take to the Real Steel Boxing Championship.
In a passionate ending, they realize that they have discovered a bond that runs deeper than just robot boxing on their road to triumph.
In Alix’s words: ”Trash” (2014)
This film offers an intimate view of a side of Brazil few foreigners have seen.
Set amongst Rio de Janeiro’s towering garbage dumps, the movie places a spotlight on the darkest aspects of Brazilian society, seen through the eyes of three playful, resilient children who unwittingly take up arms against the system.
”Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006)
Do you know what happened in Spain during World War II? In 1944, the workers’ social revolution was clinging to life in the countryside as Franco’s generals sought to stamp it out.
“Pan’s Labyrinth” takes you on an unforgettable journey with the stepdaughter of a brutal capitán as she escapes her difficult circumstances into a dark fantasy world.
In Tammy’s words: “Fried Green Tomatoes” (1991)
I’m an English teacher, so it’s no surprise that I love movies based on books.
“Fried Green Tomatoes,” based on the 1987 book by Fannie Flagg, is one of my all-time favorites.
Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary-Louise Parker and Mary Stuart Masterson prove there is no age limit to friendship.
The way these women support one another through hard times is beautiful to watch. While the movie is considered a comedy-drama, there’s nothing funny about the tough topics it tackles: menopause, abusive (both physically and emotionally) marital relationships, racism and death.
My choice: “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000)
This Coen Brothers movie, based loosely on Homer’s “The Odyssey,” is silly but brilliant, and the “old-timey” music is irresistible. The plot follows three escaped chain-gang members as they roam rural Mississippi in 1937, running from the law as they seek a hidden treasure.
While George Clooney’s interpretation of pomade-addicted, loquacious Ulysses Everett McGill drives the plot, his pals Pete and Delmar generate the most laughs. Tim Blake Nelson as Delmar, in particular, is hilarious.
Delmar quote to remember: “Them syreens did this to Pete. They loved him up and turned him into a horrrr-ny toad!”
-----
If you and your family are enjoying movies together while staying home, email a 100-word description of your favorite. If I receive enough submissions, I’ll devote a future column to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.