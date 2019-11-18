Athletics can bring out the best in people: teamwork, hard work, sacrifice, resilience, sportsmanship and dozens of other good qualities.
It can also draw the inner savage to the surface.
That savage ran amok during the final moments of the National Football League game Thursday night between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.
In front of a national television audience, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett tore the helmet off of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it viciously at Rudolph’s head.
The helmet’s hard plastic shell didn’t make contact with Rudolph’s noggin, which instead absorbed a glancing blow from the base of the helmet.
Fox veteran play-by-play announcer Joe Buck described Garrett’s attack as “one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field.”
Afterward, Garrett issued a statement that read, “I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions, and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward.
“I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”
Cynics assessed Garrett’s apology as an attempt to draw a light penalty from the league and surmised that his assault on Rudolph revealed his “true character.”
If Garrett’s intention was to mitigate his punishment, it failed. NFL officials leveled a harsh suspension that will last through at least the last six games of the Browns’ season.
I’m not defending Garrett. But, like many who’ve played contact sports, I can empathize. I, too, have experienced momentary losses of moral bearing and self-restraint on the playing field.
In competition not nearly so fierce and in games with far less pressure, I snapped a few times during my days playing basketball at Anderson University.
In a game at rival Hanover College in southern Indiana, I hit an opponent with an elbow to the jaw as he was jogging down the floor. In another game, at Wilmington College in Ohio, I shouted profane threats in the face of an opposing player.
Both instances were totally out of character for me, I assure you, and somewhat comical, I suppose, given how rail thin and baby-faced I was. But I suspect that, had I had a helmet in my hand at Hanover or Wilmington, I would have swung it.
So, I believe Myles Garrett when he says he’s sorry and that his assault on Rudolph doesn’t define who he is. Nonetheless, both the Jekyll and Hyde sides of Garrett deserve the NFL’s punishment and the castigation he now faces from peers and the public alike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.