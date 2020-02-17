Pizza, ice cream and doughnuts.
Sounds like party fare, with stomach aches guaranteed to follow, doesn’t it?
Well, it’s also a list of the three most popular categories in the 2020 Best of Madison County survey.
All of the votes are in and counted, and a special section will be published Thursday to announce the survey winners.
Best of Madison County 2020 includes 85 categories of people, places, events, retailers, service providers and food/drink favorites. After a nomination round, five finalists (plus ties) in each category were placed on a final ballot on our website. Voting was open Jan. 16-26.
This annual survey is always popular. Some folks vote in just a handful of categories; others fill out the complete ballot from top to bottom.
This year, 13,341 ballots were submitted online and a total of 464,596 votes were cast. That’s a lot in a county of about 130,000 people.
The ballots submitted were up 18% from last year, when 11,300 were cast. But the total votes were down by 3,261.
That can be attributed to the fact we had fewer categories this year — 85 versus 89 last year. An average of 5,466 votes were cast per category this year, topping the average of 5,257 in 2019.
The survey was set up to allow folks to vote once from each browser on each electronic device.
Sweet stuff drew the most responses in the survey, with 8,138 casting votes for the best ice cream. Last year’s most popular category, best doughnuts, was second this time around with 8,086.
Pizza was third with 8,005 responses. No other categories reached 8,000.
Best pest control sank to the bottom of the survey, with 3,208 responses, just below best pet grooming (3,556) and a new category, best flea market (3,560).
Pest control was the least popular category in 2019, as well.
Up until about a decade ago, we conducted the Best of Madison County survey by paper ballot. We’d print a list of finalists in the paper, and people would fill it out and bring it to us or mail it in.
We’d receive several hundred ballots. Counting and recording the vote totals would take the better part of a week. Online balloting is so much easier for voters and vote-counters alike.
But some of our readers don’t get online. For those, I included a list of categories with my column one week and invited folks to send me their nominations. I received a handful of these.
The closest category was best hairdresser/stylist, where just three votes separated first from second. Winner and runner-up were within fewer than 15 votes of each other in two other categories — best landscaper and best real estate agent.
We’re apt to drop best karaoke from the survey in 2021, since it turned out that three of the top five nominees this time around don’t even offer karaoke — one never has.
I’ve already received requests from readers to add fried chicken, barbecue and soap-maker to the contest next year. If you have suggestions for new categories, please send them my way.
In the meantime, enjoy your pizza, ice cream and doughnuts. And don’t forget the Tums.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.