Sometimes you get lucky. Sometimes you’re blessed.
At The Herald Bulletin, our blessings one evening in October came in the form of three little people sent to us through a friend of a friend. He promised they would be cute and sweet.
He was true to his promise.
Dariyah Morris’ smile would melt an abominable snowman’s heart.
Homer Hoskins’ sparkling eyes would touch the soul of the Winter Warlock.
Ahmir Hoskins’ all-around cuteness would soften even the intimidating frown of the Burgermeister Meisterburger.
Together, they smiled and posed their way through a grueling hour and a half photo shoot for the cover of the special Holiday issue of Madison magazine.
Their cheeks ached from so much smiling. Their little knees ached from sitting in the same position for too long. Their brains surely ached from following the minute instructions of photographer John Cleary.
But they didn’t complain. They just kept smiling and kept making us laugh.
What a great way to start the holidays!
That’s Dariyah, 10; Homer, 8; and Ahmir, 4, on the magazine cover, with bonus photos of them farther inside the magazine. Dariyah and Homer are students at Anderson Preparatory Academy. Ahmir will turn 5 in February.
We’re sure their sweet faces will brighten up your day and help put you in a holiday mood. Twenty pages of holiday content in this issue of Madison might help do the trick, too.
You’ll meet Mrs. Claus (aka Patty McDonald), find local options to satisfy your sweet tooth, get a jump on gift-giving, learn scrumptious holiday dish options from local chefs, take a sleigh ride through Christmas songs, and learn how to make your very own wreath.
This issue also features profiles of burgeoning chef Katrina Adams, music man P. DeEric Goins and the eclectic Rock Bottom Boys band.
And, for the first time, Madison includes Deon Parson’s “Life with Kurami,” a comic strip previously published in The Herald Bulletin and adored by folks all across Madison County.
Consider everything Madison has to offer our gift to you this holiday season!
The magazine is available for free at The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, and at local restaurants and professional offices across Madison County.
