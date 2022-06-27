The death of newspapers has been prematurely predicted since even before the 1990s when the internet first threatened the print kingdom.
But newspapers survive — and thrive — because, well, they’re more than just newspapers.
Most importantly, while continuing to publish print editions, newspapers also provide a growing range of digital content — not just news, features, sports and opinion articles, but blogs, live-streamed events, photo galleries, videos and social media engagement.
Newspapers can also be great community partners, bringing people together for fun and interesting events and rallying stakeholders around important causes.
The Herald Bulletin continually reaches beyond daily news coverage to broaden its array of products and its ways of connecting with folks across the Madison County area.
Here are some recent and upcoming examples:
THB Sports Awards: Last Tuesday night, the newspaper conducted its fifth-annual sports awards program for local high schools. It was a special night, the first time the program was conducted in-person since 2019. You can guess what forced us to go virtual in 2020 and 2021.
Former Herald Bulletin Digital Editor Heather Bremer, Sports Editor George Bremer and Sports Reporter Rob Hunt led a team of about a dozen THB employees to plan and execute a memorable night of celebration in the Paramount Theatre. The program not only highlighted the most successful local athletes and teams from the 2021-22 school year, it also shone a bright light on their inspirational stories.
The archived live-stream of the celebration can be found at heraldbulletin.com.
Remembrances section: As a way to remember and honor our community’s lost loved ones, The Herald Bulletin has launched this new monthly special section, which pulls together all of the obituaries published the previous month. Similar special sections have proved popular as keepsakes for readers in other markets, and we’ve gotten positive feedback from our first foray in June.
The next Remembrances section will publish before the middle of July.
County fair section: The Madison County 4-H Fair will be July 7-23 at the fairgrounds in Alexandria, and we want you to be ready to join the fun. Our fair preview section will publish July 13.
We’ll also reprise our annual Thank a Farmer series with articles about local agriculture in four consecutive Saturday editions beginning July 9.
Discover magazine: In partnership with the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau, The Herald Bulletin publishes Discover seasonally each year to highlight fun and interesting places to visit and things to do across the county.
The summer edition, with a cover story devoted to Anderson Black Expo, rolled off the press a couple of weeks ago. You can pick up a free copy at the visitors bureau, The Herald Bulletin and other spots around Madison County.
Madison magazine: Our popular quarterly lifestyles magazine has been distributed with a print edition of The Herald Bulletin to most of our subscribers over the past few issues. Beginning with the fall edition, planned for publication in late July, it will be inserted in the newspaper for all THB subscribers. Free copies can also be picked up at The Herald Bulletin and other businesses across the county.
The fall issue’s fashion cover story highlights local models and boutiques. It should prove extremely popular among Madison magazine’s many fans.
As always, thank you for reading The Herald Bulletin and for supporting our many endeavors to engage with the community and create content beyond the traditional print edition.