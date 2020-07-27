In June, I wrote about a change in The Associated Press’ writing style guide from “black” to “Black” as the word refers to people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context.
Like most newspapers across the country, The Herald Bulletin adheres to AP style, which is modified as the language and accepted use of terms, expressions and punctuation evolve.
The AP style change recognizes “an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black,” John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, wrote in a June blog. “The lowercase black is a color, not a person.”
I also noted in my June 22 column that the AP expected to decide before August whether to change its style guide to capitalize white in reference to people of that skin color.
That decision was revealed last week when the news service announced that AP style would continue to use lowercase in reference to white people.
“We consulted with a wide group of people internally and externally around the globe and considered a variety of commentary in making these decisions,” Daniszewski wrote.
The AP official reiterated the news service’s reasons for capitalizing Black.
“People who are Black have strong historical and cultural commonalities, even if they are from different parts of the world and even if they now live in different parts of the world,” he explained. “That includes the shared experience of discrimination due solely to the color of one’s skin.”
Daniszewski then explained the reasoning for white not to be capitalized.
“White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color,” he wrote. “In addition, we are a global news organization and in much of the world there is considerable disagreement, ambiguity and confusion about whom the term (white) includes.”
The AP’s decision was influenced, according to Daniszewski, by the desire not to lend “legitimacy” to the white supremacist movement, which often capitalizes the word.
After my column in June, a few readers expressed confusion about why Black would be capitalized while white might not. Daniszewski addressed such reaction in his explanation last week.
“Some have expressed the belief that if we don’t capitalize white, we are being inconsistent and discriminating against white people or, conversely, that we are implying that white is the default,” he wrote. “... We will closely watch how usage and thought evolves, and will periodically review our decision.”
At The Herald Bulletin, we will continue to follow AP writing style rules for punctuation and word usage, including the new directive on use of Black and white as they apply to people.
The AP took a variety of perspectives, evolving nuances of the words and the temperature of the global sociopolitical climate into account in arriving at its decision.
While the decision invites questions about the consistency of AP writing style, the argument for capitalizing Black but not white is justified.
