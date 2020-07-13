What Jesus Christ looked like doesn’t matter at all. Yet, it matters very much.
The social injustice protest movement has targeted not only blatant expressions of white power, such as statues glorifying Confederate Civil War heroes, but also images of God from a white cultural perspective.
The Western European and traditional American image of Jesus as a white man is familiar to us all. And while countless artistic depictions of Christ have perpetuated and ingrained this image, perhaps the most famous is displayed right here in Madison County at Anderson University.
Warner Sallman’s “Head of Christ,” which has been reproduced more than half a billion times, is part of an AU collection comprising more than 140 works by Sallman, an American painter renowned for his Christian imagery.
In 1994, an article in the New York Times proclaimed that Sallman, a Chicago native who died in 1968 at the age of 76, would likely be recalled as the best-known artist of the 20th century.
Sallman’s “most popular picture, ‘Head of Christ,’ achieved a mass popularity that makes Warhol’s soup can seem positively obscure,” the article suggested.
Today, Sallman’s images of Jesus, along with other art portraying him as white, are under intense scrutiny.
Radical protesters want to “cancel” the culture of white Jesus.
Thoughtful proponents of the social justice movement are pushing for an accurate representation of what Jesus likely looked like, along with a recognition that various images of Christ are legitimate reflections of the time, place and cultural context of each creation.
So what did Jesus really look like?
Two decades ago a team of forensic anthropologists, led by medical artist Richard Neave and assisted by experts in computer modeling, used a skull from the first century A.D. found in Israel to generate an image and physical description of Christ. Neave’s historically based, if generalized, Jesus stands about 5 feet tall with dark skin, dark eyes and short, curly dark hair.
Three years ago, Joan Taylor, professor of Christian Origins at King’s College London, consulted archaeology, historical texts and Egyptian art to conjure a similar image of Jesus with brown eyes, dark brown or black hair and olive-brown skin. Taylor projected that Jesus was probably of average height, about 5-foot-5.
While Taylor and Neave add to the body of research that Jesus bore little resemblance to the white man in Sallman’s “Head of Christ,” it doesn’t support cries to “cancel” the Western European and traditional American vision of Jesus, or for that matter any other culture’s attempt to integrate the image of God into societal context.
Rather, Taylor and Neave illuminate the importance from a historical perspective of portraying Jesus, the man, with accuracy.
All Christians — Black, white and other — need a Jesus they can embrace and relate to, knowing that the teachings of Christ transcend culture, time and race.
The historical record, meanwhile, craves only truth.
