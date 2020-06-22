Last week, I wrote about unprecedented white participation in the protest movement against police brutality and racial injustice.
Locally and across the country, white people are marching, chanting and carrying signs right along beside their Black brothers and sisters. They all share outrage over the killing of Black people by police and vigilante groups, as well as a determination to overturn individual and systemic racism.
The sheer numbers and percentages of these white protesters far outstrip white participation in marches during the civil rights movement and sporadic protest outbreaks since.
The rising portion of white protesters reflects the changing attitudes of white Americans as measured in research since Donald Trump became president.
In a poll by Monmouth University released last week, 76% of Americans said that racial discrimination is a “big problem.” In 2015, the year before Trump won the election, just 50% expressed that sentiment.
The president has unintentionally sparked an awakening among many white people to the realities of systemic racism and the need for sweeping change to erase it. At the same time, he has mobilized another strong urge among some white people across the country — a determination to resist the growth of multiculturalism and preserve the hegemony of white values and white culture.
The ugliness of this counter-movement has been on full display at some demonstrations, particularly in the small towns and cities where Trump has tapped into generational ignorance and hatred of Black people among many.
Either you’ve seen the videos, photos and news reports, or you’re not paying attention: white people toting semiautomatic rifles and handguns lining the streets and shouting obscenities as peaceful protesters pass.
The most recent example hit particularly close to home a week ago when about 700 counter-protesters, many of them armed, confronted peaceful demonstrators in Bethel, Ohio. They tore up protesters’ signs, baited them to fight and yelled profane insults.
Bethel is about the size of Lapel.
The intimidation is blatant. The message is clear. Many white people still stand against progress, still fail to recognize the profound discrimination ingrained in our history and alive in minds, hearts and the machinations of government and society.
The Black Lives Matter movement has developed the qualities to defeat this deep-seated bigotry and hatred. Keep on talking, keep on demonstrating, keep on marching on the high road.
Justice will prevail.
---
You’ll note in this column that Black is capitalized as it refers to people of color.
Like most newspapers across the country, The Herald Bulletin follows a writing style guide established and maintained by The Associated Press.
The AP makes changes regularly to its style guide as the English language evolves. On Friday afternoon, the day of Juneteenth celebrations, the AP, after careful consideration released a style change to capitalize Black as it refers to people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context.
The style change recognizes “an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black,” John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, wrote in a blog. “The lowercase black is a color, not a person.”
AP style was also changed Friday to capitalize Indigenous when referring to original inhabitants.
The AP expects to decide before August whether to change its style guide to capitalize white in reference to people of that skin color. AP officials are considering, among other factors, how that change would be construed outside the United States.
