President Donald Trump is a real estate novelist, like the character in Bill Joel’s “Piano Man.”
Paul was a real estate novelist,
who never had time for a wife.
While Joel’s Paul works in real estate and spends his time in a bar talking about the novel he’s writing, Trump owns a real estate empire and practices fiction daily as the leader of the free world.
The ability to observe real world happenings and then to reshape the where, when, what, how, why and embellish with intriguing details is essential to fiction.
The president is a persistent practitioner, with fiction flowing in both the spoken word and the tweet, his chosen platform for the written word. Trump has neither compunction nor conscience when it comes to altering or ignoring reality.
According to a running tally kept by The Washington Post, the president has issued false or misleading statements more than 13,000 times since taking office.
His fiction is clumsy but so prolific that he has worn many protectors of the truth down over the 34 months of his presidency.
Many now just shrug at Trump being Trump, wondering whether anyone really takes what he says seriously. But many of his supporters do. They stubbornly believe he’s telling the truth — or they’re not troubled enough by his lies to turn against him.
An especially blatant recent example of the president’s fictional license came on the heels of the U.S. military operation that ended in the suicide death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
In the president’s press conference announcing the success of the operation, he said that al-Baghdadi was “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way” as special operations forces hunted him down.
During his announcement and the question-and-answer session that followed, Trump uttered “whimpering” half a dozen times, “crying” five times and “screaming” four times.
Most Americans might like to imagine that the ruthless ISIS leader acted in cowardice during his final moments, but there seems to be absolutely no evidence to confirm it.
In fact (not fiction), the commander who oversaw the operation, as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the secretary of defense, have all said they’ve seen or heard nothing to support the president’s graphic account of al-Baghdadi’s behavior during his last moments.
Perhaps Trump managed to bypass the high command and speak directly with Delta Force commandos who carried out the raid? That’s highly unlikely, and the president has given no indications that he did so.
Clearly, the president reported al-Baghdadi’s death to the world in the way that he imagined it happening and wanted it to happen.
Just as clearly, al-Baghdadi was a coward who exploited and killed people, including children who were with him when he detonated his suicide vest.
So why care one way or the other about whether the ISIS villain whimpered, cried or screamed as he faced death?
Because the truth matters, and Trump’s lies erode public confidence in our military, government and leaders. We should all demand fact, not fiction, from the real estate novelist in the Oval Office.
“Donald Trump is ... attempting to murder the very idea of truth,” said Peter Wehner, who was an adviser to President George W. Bush and has been an outspoken critic of Trump.
“Without truth,” Wehner said, “a free society cannot operate.”
