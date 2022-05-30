In elementary school buildings across the Madison County area last week, smiles and laughter ruled. Kids hugged teachers, said goodbye to classmates and skipped off to enjoy summer vacation.
The scene, tragically, was much different in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunmen entered Robb Elementary School and shot 19 fourth graders and two teachers to death, wounding at least 17 others before a Border Patrol team finally broke into a classroom and killed him.
In a sense, mass shootings are as much a slice of American life as the traditional last day of school.
While the typical peaceful conclusion to the school year is rarely disrupted, mass shootings happen far, far more often in the United States than in any other developed country.
From 1998 through 2019, public shootings in which four or more people were killed occurred 101 times in the U.S., according to a study by William Paterson University. None of the 16 other developed countries in the study had more than eight mass shootings; together, they had 38.
Mass shootings happen here more often for no other reason than the weak gun laws in the United States. It’s much easier for U.S. residents to obtain a gun, sometimes without any sort of background check.
The Uvalde gunman easily and legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles days after his 18th birthday.
As a result of our weak gun laws, Americans own far more guns than residents of other developed nations. In the U.S., the gun ownership rate is more than one per person. Every other developed country has less than one gun owned per two people.
As logic would suggest, more guns equals more fatal shootings. It’s true not just with mass shootings but in other shootings that occur with much more frequency: domestic dispute incidents, the commission of other crimes and suicides by gun.
Other countries stung by mass shootings have passed stricter laws to reduce gun access and make background checks more effective.
Britain banned many semiautomatic weapons after a gunman killed 16 people in 1987, and then banned many handguns after a school shooting a decade later. Today, it has one of the world’s lowest rates of gun-related deaths.
Canada, Germany, New Zealand and Norway all tightened gun laws after mass shootings. In each case, gun deaths fell.
Even in Australia, dominated by conservative politics, gun ownership reduction laws were embraced by the public after a 1996 massacre. A mandatory gun buyback program netted about a million firearms.
Before the new laws, mass shootings happened Down Under once every 18 months on average. Only one mass shooting has occurred in the quarter century since.
Why is the U.S. an outlier, shocked by mass shooting after mass shooting but lacking the collective will to do anything about it?
One answer is the power of the National Rifle Association. This dysfunctional organization representing gun manufacturers has a powerful sway over conservative politicians, pumping millions of dollars into their campaign coffers.
That’s why Republican lawmakers hide behind the Second Amendment, deflecting the conversation from gun laws to mental health, school security and police reaction to active shooters.
Two bills that have passed the U.S. House of Representatives would close loopholes that enable people to purchase firearms online and at gun shows without background checks, as well as providing more time to investigate those flagged by instant background checks.
Sixty votes — with at least 10 coming from Republicans — would be needed to break a Senate filibuster and pass the bills.
Here’s what Indiana’s two senators, both Republicans, said when asked about the bills by The New York Times.
Mike Braun: “I’m going to focus on school security, which I know works. We’ve got red flag laws in Indiana that have really measurably worked. A lot of them need to be fine-tuned.”
Todd Young: “I’m huddling up with my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats alike,” initiating “conversations about this horrible incident and what we can do to prevent future types of incidents.”
In both cases, it sounds like yet more deflecting of the conversation on gun control.
By the way, the NRA has contributed a combined $4.2 million to the Braun and Young campaigns.
While the senators continue to play politics, mass shootings happen again, again and again in the United States.
Meanwhile, some of those Madison County parents whose school children celebrated a typical end of the school year last week will consider buying bulletproof backpacks for their kids in 2022-23.