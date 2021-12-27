If you like to argue about which restaurant has the best fried chicken, who makes the best margarita or which plumber gives the best service for the best price, then you’ll love The Herald Bulletin’s Best of Madison County 2022 survey.
The first phase of the survey begins Monday (today) and continues through Jan. 9, so you have plenty of time to nominate your favorite people, places and things in Madison County. To participate, click on Best of Madison County 2022 on the homepage at heraldbulletin.com.
For those without digital access, I’ve included the categories below. Write down your favorites and drop them by the newspaper office for me or mail them to me (Best of Madison County, c/o Scott Underwood, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016) by Jan. 9, and I’ll record your votes in the nomination phase. If any of your nominees make the final ballot, I’ll include your votes there, as well.
The final ballot, comprised of the top five in each of the 93 categories from the nomination round, will be posted on our website Jan. 15-28. Again, you’ll be able to click on the contest at heraldbulletin.com and vote. Winners will be announced in a Feb. 26 special section of The Herald Bulletin.
Every year, thousands of ballots are cast in this contest. Make sure yours is, too!
Here are the 2022 contest categories:
EATS: Barbecue, Buffet, Coffee, Dessert, Doughnut, French fries, Fried chicken, Hamburger, Ice cream, Iced tea, Margarita, Pizza, Place for subs, Restaurant for breakfast, Restaurant for home-style cooking, Sit-down restaurant, Ribs, Steak and Tenderloin.
PEOPLE: Bartender, Candle/soap/crafts-maker, Coach, Dentist, Doctor, Electrician, First responder, Front-line health care worker, Government official, Hairdresser/stylist, Handyman and Insurance agent.
Landscaper, Law enforcement officer, Lawyer, Nurse, Professional photographer, Plumber, Real estate agent, Roofer, Teacher/educator, Waiter/waitress and Volunteer/community contributor.
AUTO: Body shop, Car dealer (new), Car dealer (used), Car dealer sales staff and Tire/oil/repair shop.
ENTERTAINMENT: Cultural attraction, Live theater, Place for entertainment, Place for family entertainment, Place for recreation, Place to take a date and Venue for live music.
BUSINESSES: Apartment complex, Bank/credit union, Bar/lounge, Car wash, Chiropractic service, Coffee shop, Company to work for, Convenience store, Day spa, Department store and Employment agency.
Fitness Club, Flea market, Floor/carpet cleaning, Floor covering store, Flower shop, Funeral home, Furniture, Golf course, Grocery store and Grocery store meat department.
Hair salon, Hardware store, Health care facility/hospital, Hearing aid provider, Heating and cooling service, Home improvement, Insurance agency, Jewelry store and New business (opened 2020 or 2021).
Optical service provider, Pest-control company, Pet boarding, Pet grooming, Real estate agency, Senior living facility/nursing home, Specialty/gift shop, Tanning salon and Veterinarian.
