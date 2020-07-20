The hopes of ultimately snuffing out COVID-19, many believe, hinge on the development of a vaccine.
The effectiveness of the vaccine, of course, would be dependent on the public’s willingness to be vaccinated. But misinformation, distrust and conspiracy theories are eroding the public’s confidence and trust in the efficacy of a vaccine.
A surprising number of Americans, for example, believe a fantastical theory that the coronavirus is a hoax conjured to peddle a vaccine that would implant microchips in our bodies so that the government and others in positions of power could gather information about us and track our activity.
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that 71% of U.S. adults have heard about the theory. Through reading this column, you’ve heard about it now, too. But I trust that almost all of you will laugh it off.
This is where it gets troubling: More than 33% of those who’ve heard of the theory, according to the Pew survey, said that it is “probably” or “definitely” true.
An adult nephew, whom I love and respect, recently recited the theory to my wife.
“Sounds crazy, I know,” he said. “But look it up. It’s true.”
The mixed messages sent by public health officials and the Trump administration’s denial of the pandemic’s spread and danger in the United States have created an atmosphere of distrust in which conspiracy theories flourish.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is pumping billions of dollars into vaccine research, including $1.6 billion awarded to a Maryland-based company called Novavax, which has been around for more than three decades but has never brought a vaccine to market.
Even the name of the federal initiative to develop a vaccine, Operation Warp Speed, doesn’t exactly inspire public confidence that the program has the underpinnings of fastidious research. President Trump, in his fashion of dismissing the complexity of all problems, has predicted a vaccine will be available before the end of the year.
While most of us would agree that the sooner the vaccine gets to us the better, many are wary of a cure developed in a mere matter of months when it normally takes a marathon of testing over a decade or more to assure that a vaccine is both effective and safe.
Even before the pandemic, a growing number of Americans were questioning the safety of vaccinations, citing a theory that they cause autism or other health problems. Such theories have been categorically debunked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of course, these days, the voice of science can be drowned out by the roar of misinformation initiated by politically motivated fake news and propagated through social media.
The general movement against vaccines, the Trump administration’s bumbling “leadership” during the pandemic and skepticism about accelerated development of a COVID-19 cure have combined to jangle the nerves of many Americans.
In May, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed that only about half of those surveyed said they would likely get a coronavirus vaccine. About 20% said they would flat-out refuse; about three in 10 said they weren’t certain whether they would get the vaccine.
In the end, development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine will be meaningless if people aren’t willing to roll up their sleeves and actually take the shot.
