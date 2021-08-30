If you were born sometime from 1965 to 1980, or if you’re just a fan of 1990s rock ‘n’ roll, you’re almost certainly familiar with the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album “Nevermind.”
It’s one of the most iconic album covers in rock history.
The cover shows a naked baby underwater in a blue pool in Pasadena, Calif. The baby, arms splayed in front, seems to be focused on — perhaps reaching for — a dollar bill dangling from a fish hook in the foreground.
The album cover is attention grabbing; the product inside is considered one of the greatest rock albums ever.
The haunting, hard-driving, guitar-laden music, paired with the sparse, repetitive lyrics in the distinctive voice of frontman Kurt Cobain, made “Come As You Are,” “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and other songs on the album staples of the grunge genre.
Cobain’s death by suicide three years later rocked the music industry and simultaneously cemented his legacy as a creative innovator and the voice of a generation.
Nirvana is back in the news now. More precisely, the “Nevermind” cover is.
The baby who was on the cover, now a 30-year-old named Spencer Elden, has filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court against a host of entities involved in the production and distribution of the cover.
Elden claims he was the victim of child pornography and is seeking $150,000 or more in compensation from each of 15 defendants, as well as legal fees and other damages.
To create the album cover back in 1991, Nirvana sought parents to pass their babies underwater through the pool. Elden’s dad, a friend of the photographer hired by the band, brought his 4-month-old son in for the photo shoot.
But, Elden contends, a release was never signed by his father or any other legal guardian for use of the image on the “Nevermind” cover.
For many years, Elden seemed to embrace his presence on the famous album cover.
“Quite a few people in the world have seen my penis,” he told NPR as a teenager in 2008. “So that’s ... cool. I’m just a normal kid living it up and doing the best I can while I’m here.”
But as the years passed, Elden’s attitude changed. In later interviews, he lamented that he had never received any compensation for the band’s use of his image.
Now, he’s trying to get that compensation.
Some might scoff at Elden’s efforts, but his lawsuit could carry broader implications.
What’s merely a cute image of a naked baby? And what’s child pornography?
The difference, sometimes, is in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the “Nevermind” cover, we’ll see what a court of law has to say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.