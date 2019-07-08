Driving along a Delaware County road near Prairie Creek Lake on Saturday evening, I glanced to the left and saw, perhaps 40 yards away, a big bird standing in a cornfield.
I caught only a glimpse of what appeared to be a white head. So I slowed, turned around at the first opportunity and eased back down the road.
There it was, America's national bird, two days after Independence Day, standing solemnly in the field near a pool of water from the afternoon's rain.
After turning from the road and easing my car forward onto an earthen path into the field to get a better look, I discovered why the bald eagle was there.
Ten yards away from the majestic bird, a not-so-majestic turkey vulture was tearing chunks of meat from the carcass of some unfortunate critter.
The eagle watched intently. Then her head swiveled, and she saw me.
Taking two hops forward for momentum, she took flight, her wings spreading past 6 feet, and her brilliant white tail feathers splayed in full display.
She flapped to gain altitude, then tilted to the left and soared toward a woods and out of sight.
I scanned the sky and field for other eagles, but none appeared.
Other than a few times at a great distance when I've spied one in the sky near an east central Indiana waterway, it was my first honest-to-goodness encounter with a bald eagle in our area.
I've read about the regal bird's reemergence in Indiana and have heard reports of increasing numbers at Prairie Creek Lake. And I've seen dozens of them at a river where they congregate near Eagle Rock, Missouri.
But seeing one in our collective backyard, in her natural element ... well, it made my heart pound.
The bald eagle's growing presence here is further evidence that conservation efforts are reaping dividends for wildlife. I see anecdotal evidence frequently. Hawks of various kinds and great blue herons are far more common now than when I was growing up in northern Indiana in the 1970s and '80s.
And last spring, I saw the rare pileated woodpecker twice only a few miles from where I saw the bald eagle Saturday.
Hawks, herons and woodpeckers all have their own beauty.
Bald eagles are something else altogether. Their majesty in flight and dignity at rest captivate.
Bald eagles represent wild America and its vast spaces. They symbolize our country's rich heritage, enduring freedom and the promise of sustained strength.
Perhaps you've seen bald eagles while out and about in the Madison County area. If you have, send me a note, and I'll mention it in a future column.
Editor Scott Underwood's column is published Mondays in The Herald Bulletin. Contact him at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4845.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.