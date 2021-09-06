Editor’s note: This column was originally published in December 2011. It’s revised here to reference recent news.
Our first priority is to report the news to you, our customer. Government news. Public safety news. Business news. Sports news. The good news. The bad news. All of the news.
Readers sometimes disagree with us about what constitutes news. Naturally, this happens most often when a reader is involved in the news and would rather it not be reported — or would rather certain aspects of it be shielded.
In such cases, we in The Herald Bulletin newsroom ask ourselves about the value of the news versus the potential harm done to a person or specific group of people in the community. If we conclude that a specific scrap of information does not have real meaning to the public, we do not report it.
However, if we believe the information is important for our readers to understand what’s happened, we include it in our news reporting. Unfortunately, this can sometimes make innocent people feel bad or shed a negative light on a loved one.
We ran into this situation recently when a local man shot himself to death in the presence of police officers. The rule of thumb in newspaper journalism is that suicides, which obviously carry a deep social stigma, are not reported unless they happen in public. In other instances, our newspaper rarely reports the death at all, other than through an obituary, where most often the family would choose not to mention suicide.
Another factor to consider in the case of suicides is whether the person was a newsmaker — that is, someone who has been in the news repeatedly or for at least one high-profile incident. If the person is a newsmaker, that death constitutes news of importance to the community.
In many cases, one of the key questions in the reader’s mind is, How did the person die? Was foul play involved? Had they suffered a long-term illness? Did they take their own life?
In the recent case referenced above, the man who shot himself to death wasn’t previously a newsmaker. But his death happened in public in front of local sheriff’s deputies, who had been called to the scene because the man was threatening to take his own life.
When five deputies arrived, two talked to the man through the window of a vehicle. The man, who had shown officers that he did not have a gun in his hands, then grabbed one and shot himself, according to the sheriff’s office.
This tragic action not only ended the man’s life, it also, without a doubt, had a deep psychological effect on the deputies. The man’s family and friends, of course, are also deeply affected.
When we at The Herald Bulletin learned of the incident, I corresponded with another editor and two reporters. The suicide had happened in public and deputies had witnessed it. So we were compelled by our top responsibility, reporting the news, to write about the tragedy.
