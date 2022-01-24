Gene Wilson would have been honored. And he would have been disappointed.
But, being a gentleman through and through, he would have looked the opponent in the eye and said “good game.”
Wilson, the Anderson native who was the first Black player to receive a Kansas State University basketball scholarship, in 1950, died in 2020 at the age of 89 back home in Anderson.
Saturday, Kansas State honored Wilson posthumously during its game against the University of Kansas.
KSU Wildcat players wore Wilson’s name and number, 3, on their shooting shirts during pregame warmups. Both teams wore patches on their game uniforms with Wilson’s number and that of KU trailblazer LaVannes Squires emblazoned in the shape of the state of Kansas.
Squires was the first Black player at Kansas, in 1951. He passed away in February 2021.
If Wilson were still alive, he would have accepted the honor humbly and graciously. But as a loyal and fierce Kansas State alumnus and fan, he would have been disappointed in the outcome of Saturday’s game.
His beloved Wildcats squandered a 17-point lead, yielding the last nine points of the game to the visiting Jayhawks in a 78-75 loss.
It was the 296th meeting in men’s basketball between Kansas State and Kansas, making it one of the longest-running rivalries in college sports. It’s the 116th consecutive season that the teams have met at least once on the hardwood. Kansas has gotten the best of KSU, leading the series 202-94.
During Wilson’s years in Manhattan, Kansas, the Jayhawks held a slim 5-4 advantage.
I met Gene for the first time when he was in his 70s and living in Anderson, and was taken immediately by his quiet dignity and pleasant personality. He seemed to have flourished, rather than wilted, in the shadow of his better known brother, Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson of Anderson High School, Anderson College, Harlem Globetrotters and Negro Baseball League fame.
Gene followed in his brother’s footsteps as a standout athlete at AHS, helping the Indians to the final four of the state basketball tournament in 1948 and leading them to a No. 1 ranking as a senior two years later. He also won a state long jump championship, in 1950.
At KSU, Gene blazed the trail for other Black athletes on the basketball court and in track and field. He was a standout in both arenas, despite an interruption in his college career. Gene was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War for a year before returning to Manhattan.
While older brother Johnny went on to coaching and being an athletic director after his playing days, Gene took a different path to his own remarkable accomplishments.
He was the first Black person to be the director of the State of Kansas Youth Center and the second to lead the state’s Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.
He also became the first Black umpire of American Legion baseball tames in Topeka, Kansas, serving in four youth World Series tournaments and two international series. Gene was inducted into the Shawnee County, Kansas, Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013 in recognition of his service to local youth as an umpire for more than five decades.
Wilson’s presence, obviously, is still felt strongly in the state of Kansas.
Though his Wildcats lost to Kansas on Saturday, Wilson would have been proud of Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, who had a fantastic game, scoring 35 points on stellar shooting.
Perhaps some magic from wearing the Gene Wilson shooting shirt rubbed off on the Wildcat sophomore.
