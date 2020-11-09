My family was watching a TV news segment Saturday night about the historical significance of Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and first person of African American and South Asian descent to become vice president-elect.
I was feeling elated about it, seeing it as a monumental breakthrough for our country.
Then my 26-year-old daughter spoke up, her voice tinged with distress.
“OK, but what I can’t understand is, how in the world, in more than 200 years, we’ve never had a woman president,” she wondered aloud.
Since the office was established in 1789, we’ve had 48 vice presidents. Harris will be No. 49. Forty-seven white men. Charles Curtis, the 31st vice president from 1929-1933, was a member of the Native American Kaw Nation. Man after man after man after man. ... Finally, a woman.
Our nation’s slow, halting, uneven progress toward democratic inclusion means that millions of women who would have made excellent elected officials, ranging from town council members to mayors to statehouse and congressional leaders to governors, all the way up to the Oval Office, haven’t had the opportunity.
It’s not only an egregious abridgement of individual liberty, it’s also a colossal waste of human resources that has stunted the development of efficient and effective government. And our long history of the disenfranchisement of women has robbed government organizations and policy formulation of the innumerable perspectives women offer.
Including gains made during Tuesday’s election, a record 134 women will occupy congressional seats in 2021. Thirty years ago, only 17 women served in Congress. From that vantage point, we’ve come a long way, including these historic firsts from Tuesday:
• Democrat Cori Bush will become Missouri’s first Black congresswoman.
• New Mexico became the first state to elect a congressional delegation of all women of color: Democrat Deb Haaland, Republican Yvette Herrell and Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez. Herrell is the first Native American Republican woman elected to Congress.
• A record of 32 Republican women, including 13 new challengers, were elected to Congress.
Here at home, women played prominently in Tuesday’s election, as well:
• Holly Renz was reelected and Carrie Bale won a seat on the Anderson school board.
• Democrat Terri Austin was reelected and Republican Elizabeth Rowray elected to the Indiana House of Representatives.
• Voters chose Republican Victoria Spartz to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks.
• Republican stalwart Darlene Likens won election to the Board of County Commissioners.
While women made progress Tuesday toward equal representation in local and national government, from a broader historical view, it’s taken a long, long time to get here.
One hundred years ago, passage of the 19th Amendment finally gave women the right to vote. A century later, men still outnumber women almost 4-1 in Congress.
The first woman vice president-elect was just selected. We have yet to elect a woman president.
There’s no good answer to my daughter’s question about what’s taking us so long.
