Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Anderson, Noblesville, Ravenswood, and near Nora. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville. .Rainfall amounts of 4 to 9 inches fell over portions of NE Central Indiana Sunday. This will lead to portions of the White River from Anderson to Ravenswood and the Mississinewa River near Ridgeville to rise above flood stage starting as early as late tonight. Other creeks and lowlands in the area have also risen and caused flooding issues. A few additional brief showers may move through the area tonight but otherwise rain has largely ended across the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Anderson. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding of Irondale Park, Madison Avenue Park, Mounds State Park, and low agricultural land begins. Grand Avenue east of Broadway Street Bridge is nearly impassable. City of Anderson closes off Edgewater Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 12.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&