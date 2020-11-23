As of Friday afternoon, the count in the presidential election had Joe Biden with 79,667,904 popular votes and Donald Trump with 73,687,425.
Biden also won the Electoral College, 306-232, a seemingly wide margin identical to Trump’s 2016 electoral vote triumph over Hillary Clinton.
But an examination of the razor-thin margin in a handful of states shows how Trump could easily have lost the national popular vote by almost 6 million and still won the Electoral College, lending more credence to the necessity of abandoning this anachronistic method of electing our country’s president.
Biden’s margin of victory in Wisconsin stood at 20,565, Georgia at 12,555 and Arizona at 10,457. Collectively, he won the 37 electoral votes in those states by a combined 43,577 votes.
Let’s say Trump managed to turn the tide in each of those states by a single vote. It would have lifted him to the Electoral College victory, while Biden still would have won the popular vote by 5,936,899.
That would be a crime. And not because Trump would win and Biden would lose. But because we should never elect a president who loses the popular vote by nearly 6 million.
Common sense dictates that it just shouldn’t happen, regardless of the tired justifications of Electoral College defenders who would have 6 million Americans’ votes count less than 6 million others’.
When Clinton won the popular vote by 2,868,686 over Trump in 2016 but lost the electoral vote, it seemed outlandish. Biden has more than doubled that margin this time around.
A Trump victory, in our hypothetical scenario, would have blown away the record for largest losing popular vote margin for a presidential election winner. It also would have been the largest percentage popular vote loss, -3.8 percentage points, for a winner since John Quincy Adams defeated Andrew Jackson in the 1824 election despite losing the popular vote by 10.7 percentage points.
In that election, the House of Representatives picked Adams over Jackson after none of the four candidates received a majority of the votes. Heaven forbid that be the system today.
One of Indiana’s U.S. senators, Mike Braun, tried to minimize Biden’s huge advantage in the popular vote, calling it “basically a tie vote in the popular vote if you take out the margin of difference in California” a week after Election Day.
Which is worse, Braun’s implication that California be banished from the United States, or his math skills? Biden won the popular vote in California by a whopping 5,067,018 ballots. But he still won the rest of the country’s popular vote by 869,881. That’s nowhere near a tie, Senator.
Wouldn’t it be nice not to count blue states against red, but rather to count Americans’ votes altogether? To many, that might seem like a pipe dream. But 15 states and the District of Columbia are already doing something about it.
As I noted in a previous column, they’re passed the National Popular Vote bill, which would assign their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. Those states (Indiana isn’t one of them) represent 196 electoral votes.
If other states totaling 74 additional electoral votes pass the bill, it would assure that the winner of the popular vote ends up in the White House.
Of course, compromise is (or used to be) the American way, so perhaps it’s more likely that all states will eventually follow the lead of Nebraska and Maine, where two electoral votes are assigned to the state’s overall popular vote winner and the rest are delegated by the winner in each congressional district.
In Indiana, that would have meant nine electoral votes for Trump and two for Biden in the 2020 election, a better (though far from perfect) measure of Hoosiers’ evaluation of the two candidates. Trump won 57% of the vote in Indiana, with Biden taking 41%.
As it was, four out of 10 Hoosiers’ votes didn’t count at all, thanks to the winner-take-all Electoral College system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.