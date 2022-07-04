Note: This column was originally published in August 2009. It’s reprinted here while Underwood takes a day off — another of his favorite things about being editor of The Herald Bulletin.
I love my job. It has variety. You meet lots of people. You’re constantly learning. You can take a nap when the publisher’s got an afternoon meeting. Or drive the forklift around in the basement when no one’s looking.
Here, in a nutshell, are some of the best things about being editor of The Herald Bulletin:
• Getting away with clichés, like “in a nutshell.”
• Meeting people who say, “You’re much taller than you look in the newspaper!” Considering that my column mug is an inch tall, and I’m 78 inches tall, I can’t really argue with that.
(Sometimes when people say, “You really make me feel short.” I’ll respond with, “You really make me feel good-looking.” But only if I’m pretty sure I can outrun them.)
• Spirited repartee with readers who suggest I send them a magnifying lens to read the type.
• Counting the weekly Rotary lunches at Anderson Country Club as work.
• Taking co-workers for top-secret meetings at Gene’s Root Beer stand to discuss important decisions — such as whether to get the root beer in a frosty mug or a to-go cup.
• Working on my Monday column at 11 p.m. on a Sunday. (The Sunday night newsroom crew loves this, as well.)
• Using the word “antidisestablishmentarianism” whenever I feel like it.
• Walking over to The Toast for a chicken dinner. (I’m serious about this one.)
• Telling someone who suggests we do a story on him, “Tell you what, you get arrested and thrown in jail, we’ll consider a story.” (I’ve never actually said this, but I have to admit I have thought it a couple of times.)
• Never letting people in public relations forget they’ve crossed over to the dark side. May the farce be with you!
• Listening to a caller begin a conversation with “That rag you call a newspaper ...” Thankfully, I don’t hear this too much.
• Explaining to readers that I didn’t really “kill” Cathy. I just sent her away.
• Sleeping at 3 a.m. while our delivery workers hustle to get the newspaper to your home.
• Sleeping at 6 a.m. when our online manager is updating the Web site.
• Sleeping at 11 a.m. during our morning planning meeting.
• Being accused of pulling a weekly column idea out of ... thin air.
• Unintentionally channeling Michael Scott.
• Free cake whenever a newsroom employee works his/her last day. (We hate seeing people leave, but we love cake.)
• Error-free newspapers. (I’m serious about this one.)
• Serious journalists. (I’m serious about this one.)
• Journalists who don’t take themselves seriously.
• John Cleary’s taco dip at Election Night pitch-ins. It is to die for.
• Faithful readers of my column. (I’m serious about this one, too.)