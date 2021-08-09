Now I can get some sleep.
My Olympic addiction had me watching all manner of competitions late at night and early in the morning, thanks to the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and central Indiana.
With the closing ceremony completed Sunday morning (Eastern Time), I plan to spend the next fortnight sleeping off my Olympics withdrawal.
The spirit of competition, the excellence of the athletes and the inspiring stories of determination and resilience demanded our attention from beginning to end:
OUT OF NOWHERE
American teenager Lydia Jacoby stunned everyone by coming from behind to defeat teammate Lilly King and South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100 breaststroke, touching off a wild celebration at her high school in Seward, Alaska.
DOMINANT MU-MENTUM
Another teenager from the United States, Athing Mu, walked onto the world stage in Tokyo and promptly dominated the women’s 800 before running away from a trailing field in the anchor leg of the U.S.’s 4x400 relay for another gold.
FAST NORWEGIANS
Equally as impressive, 20-year-old Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen glided down the stretch to snatch the men’s 1,500 gold from front-running Timothy Cheruiyot. Ingebrigtsen’s time of 3:28.32 set a new Olympic record.
If the Norwegian sensation hadn’t eased up over the last 50 meters of the race, he might have broken the world record of 3:26, which has stood since 1998. The next five 1,500-meter runners to cross the line in Tokyo, including Indiana’s Cole Hocker, also broke the previous Olympic mark.
Speaking of Norwegians and world records, Karsten Warholm outkicked Rai Benjamin of the U.S. to better his own historic standard in the 400-meter hurdles.
Not to be outdone, two Americans, Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, dueled in the women’s race. McLaughlin won, improving the world record she had set in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
HOLDING COURT
A few days after the American duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman prevailed on the beach, the U.S. women’s indoor volleyball team, a perennial power, finally won its first gold medal, dominating nemesis Brazil in the final.
On the basketball court, the U.S. women dominated the field to win their seventh consecutive gold medal. And the U.S. women’s team in the new 3x3 basketball won gold, as well.
BOUNCING BACK
The Tokyo Games weren’t easy for the heavily favored U.S. women’s gymnastics team after Simone Biles pulled out of the competition to battle a crisis of confidence.
But Suni Lee lifted American spirits by winning the all-around title. Then, in the last gymnastics event of the games, Jade Carey overcame a tearful failure in the vault to capture gold in the floor exercise.
NOTHING BUT CLASS
Allyson Felix, always the epitome of class, became the most-decorated U.S. track athlete of all time, winning her 10th and 11th Olympic medals. Felix, who gave birth to a daughter in 2018, took bronze in the 400 and gold in the 4x400 relay.
In the water, America’s Katie Ledecky displayed grace and sportsmanship in defeat. Before Tokyo, Ledecky had never lost an individual race in the Olympics.
But during the 2020 games, she failed to touch the wall first in the 200 and 400 freestyle races. Clearly disappointed, she offered sincere congratulations to the winner, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.
Then Ledecky went on to reassert her dominance, claiming gold in the 800 and 1,500 races.
ON TO PARIS
Hopefully, we’ll see Ledecky and many of the other top performers from Tokyo three years from now in the Paris games.
The difference between Paris time and Eastern Time, I’m happy to report, is just six hours.
