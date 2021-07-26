Over the decades, Indiana has had more than its share of representation at the Olympics, and the Tokyo Games, which officially began Friday morning, will be no different.
We’ll have more than 30 athletes with Indiana connections to root for in the Tokyo Games. The entire Team USA roster is 613 athletes, meaning that roughly 5% have ties to the Hoosier State.
Here’s a list by sport, with name, age, connection to Indiana and event:
Basketball
• Skylar Diggins-Smith, 30, South Bend and Notre Dame. Diggins-Smith has won four gold medals as a member of the U.S. women’s team.
• Jewell Loyd, 27, Notre Dame.
• Jackie Young, 23, Princeton High and Notre Dame. 3-on-3 basketball (new Olympic event).
Cycling
• Chloe Dygert, 24, Brownsburg and Marian University. Time trial, team pursuit, road race. Dygert is a 10-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist.
• Coryn Rivera, 28. Marian U. Road race.
• Felicia Stancil, 26, Marian U. BMX.
Diving
• Andrew Capobianco, 21, Indiana University. Springboard, synchronized springboard.
• Tyler Downs, 18, Fishers. Springboard.
• Michael Hixon, 27, IU. Synchronized springboard.
• Brandon Loschiavo, 24, Purdue. Platform.
• Jessica Parratto, 27, IU. Synchronized platform.
• Jordan Windle, 22, Indianapolis. Platform.
Fencing
• Courtney Hurley, 30, Notre Dame. Epee.
• Kelley Hurley, 33, Notre Dame. Epee.
• Nick Itkin, 21, Notre Dame. Foil.
• Lee Kiefer, 27, Notre Dame. Foil.
• Sabrina Massialas, 24, Notre Dame. Foil.
• Gerek Meinhardt, 30, Notre Dame. Foil.
• Francesa Russo, 25, Notre Dame. Sabre.
• Mariel Zagunis, 36, Notre Dame. Sabre.
Gymnastics
• Alec Yoder, 24, Indianapolis. Pommel horse.
Rugby
• Joe Schroeder, 28, Westfield. Sevens.
Swimming
• Zach Apple, 24, IU. 100 freestyle.
• Michael Brinegar, 21, IU. 800 freestyle.
• Drew Kibler, 21, Carmel. 100 freestyle.
• Lilly King, 24, Evansville and IU. 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 4x100 medley relay. King is the defending gold medalist and world record holder in the 100 meters.
• Annie Lazor, 26, Bloomington. 200 breaststroke.
• Jake Mitchell, 20, Carmel. 400 freestyle.
• Blake Pieroni, 25, Chesterton and IU. 4x100 freestyle relay.
Tennis
• Rajeev Ram, 37, Carmel. Men’s doubles.
Track and field
• Rachel Dincoff, 27, DeKalb County. Discus.
• Cole Hocker, 20, Indianapolis. 1,500 meters. Hocker is the youngest man to win the 1,500 meters at the Olympic Trials since 1912.
• Lynna Irby, 22, Indianapolis. 4x400 relay. Irby is among a pool of six athletes who could be chosen to run the four-woman relay.
• Yared Nuguse, 22, Notre Dame. 1,500 meters.
• Molly Seidel, 27, Notre Dame. Marathon.
• Kara Winger, 35, Purdue. Javelin.
Volleyball
• Annie Drews, 27, Penn High and Purdue.
Wrestling
• Sarah Hildebrandt, 27, Penn High. 50 kg freestyle (110 pounds).
• Kayla Miracle, 25, Culver Academies. 62 kg freestyle (136.5 pounds).
In addition, 17 athletes with ties to Indiana will be competing under the flags of other countries.
Here’s the list:
Natalie Achonwa (Canada/basketball), Nikola Acin (Serbia/swimming), Bailey Andison (Canada/swimming), Arnita Berthier (Singapore/fencing), Devynne Charlton (Bahamas/track and field), Taylor Christianson (Panama/swimming), Samson Colebrooke (Bahamas/track and field), Marwan El Kamash (Egypt/swimming), Chuk Enekwechi (Nigeria/track and field). Tomer Frankel (Israel/swimming), Jennifer Gilbert (Canada/softball), Callum Hawkins (Great Britain/track and field), Kaylin Hsieh (Hong Kong/fencing), Ali Khalafallah (Egypt/swimming), Vini Lanza (Brazil/swimming), Ewa Nelip (Poland/fencing) and Kate Sanderson (Canada/swimming).
Most of these athletes came to Indiana from their home countries to train for competition, often at a university in our state. Some others are eligible to compete for a different country in the Olympics because they have dual citizenship, or they are allowed to represent another nation because it’s been at least three years since they competed as a U.S. athlete.
Whether they’re wearing red, white and blue or the uniforms of other countries, these athletes further cement Indiana’s legacy as a world-class environment for nurturing Olympic athletes.
And they’ll give us plenty to root for during this week and next as the Tokyo Games unfold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.