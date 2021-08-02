As the sun started to sink over the cottonwoods, the mosquitoes returned, whining in my ears and alighting on my skin.
I spritzed my ball cap, neck and arms with puffs of Off, and checked my phone.
8:12 p.m.
I’d been on the banks of the White River in Muncie for nearly two hours and had caught just one brilliant little blue-and-yellow pumpkinseed.
Late July isn’t the greatest time to fish, and the last light of day was fading.
Three more casts, I decided.
On the third, my line jerked and ran to the right.
I brought the rod tip up and reeled in a bristly-finned, red-eyed beauty that covered my palm.
The next three casts yielded three more rock bass, all healthy and game for the fight.
By 9 p.m., as serious darkness closed in, I’d hooked a dozen rock bass. Each darted away as I slipped them back into the riffling river.
A year ago, my wife and I moved from the country into a house near downtown Muncie.
Moving into Muncie was the right call for several reasons, but I knew I would miss the countryside: particularly the presence of deer, coyotes and other creatures. Heck, I even get a thrill out of seeing common critters like raccoons and possums.
The White River runs within a few hundred yards of our house, so I decided I’d get to know it better. Since then, I’ve fished from its banks a couple dozen times and frequently cycle on the White River Greenway, which follows the winding stream as it meanders toward Yorktown and Anderson.
I’ve been richly rewarded with countless sightings of great blue herons and the occasional kingfisher, as well as innumerable rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, geese, ducks, songbirds and turtles.
On a recent bike ride, I had to brake hard to avoid a burly groundhog who scrambled across the pavement and into the lush vegetation on the other side.
I’m unlikely to forget two other recent wildlife encounters on the White River.
The first occurred while I was fishing one afternoon.
I heard a splash in the middle of the stream, which is 25 yards wide at that point.
A beaver had surfaced. I watched her float there for about 15 seconds before she seemed to notice me and slipped below the surface.
I looked up and down the river to see where she would emerge but couldn’t locate her. So I went back to fishing.
After several casts, as I was reeling my lure in, I heard a rattling sound to my right.
There the beaver sat, in the water next to the bank, chewing on a reedy plant and eyeballing me.
We stared at each other for a few minutes as her jaws worked on the plant.
I looked away for a minute to cast and reel. When I looked back up the bank, she was gone.
A week later and several miles to the west, I had an even more dramatic wildlife encounter.
Cycling along the greenway, I spied something white just below the bank.
A moment later, a huge, mature bald eagle rose from the water, his head and tail feathers bright white in the sparkling midevening sunshine. In the talons of his left leg dangled a fat carp that must have been 3 feet long.
The eagle’s sweeping wings pushed upward, and the big bird banked to the west. I pedaled harder to keep up as he reached a bridge.
It looked for a moment like the eagle would crash into the concrete. At that instant, the fish fell from his talons, splashing into the water below as the great bird ascended sharply and disappeared over the bridge.
Anybody but a blind man would have seen that eagle. But immersion in nature, I think, sharpens the senses and fosters connectivity with wildlife.
Even flowing through a busy city like Muncie or Anderson, a healthy river teems with all sorts of fascinating life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.