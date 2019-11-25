When I approached the Indiana Statehouse last Tuesday, I started to get real good idea just how big the Red for Ed Action Day rally was going to be. You hear the number 20,000 and it sounds big, but when you see that many people crowded into such a tight space, it’s almost indescribable.
Add to that a cacophony of sounds — the chants — the drumbeats — the brass band — the muffled voices of hundreds of conversations between old friends and colleagues who hadn’t seen each other face to face in years — the frequent of honks of support from passing vehicles — the spontaneous eruptions of cheering coming from all directions for reasons unknown — and you have yourself a uniquely thrilling atmosphere.
Everywhere the eye fell, one saw camaraderie, unity and solidarity — even when one looked skyward. A 10-story parking garage was draped with people wearing red on all the floors all the way up to the top. Like waves crashing in from the sea of red were the ubiquitous signs held aloft from thousands of teachers from every corner of the state. Some humorous, some a bit sarcastic, some caustic, some poignant, all appropriate. One sign in particular stuck with me and seemed to me to perfectly sum up my main take away from the day. The sign read: “The power of the people is greater than the people in power.” To that I say, amen.
That phrase captures America in a nutshell. It was incredibly invigorating to be a part of such a grand display of democracy in action. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life felt so consciously aware of my American-ness. I imagine the feelings I was experiencing there on the Statehouse lawn are very similar to those experienced by the Patriots who rallied around the Sons of Liberty in Boston as they protested and burned King George in effigy.
Our nation was built upon the exact same spirit that was so palpable at that Red for Ed rally.
It’s important to take part in such events from time to time so that we stay in intimate touch with that uniquely American spirit. In these times when our nation is divided so deeply, it was good to feel that sense of pride in the realization that, yes, it’s really cool that we live in a place where we are still free to demonstrate when we feel our elected leadership is letting us down. The power of the people must not be underestimated. In the end, we are the people in power. Our elected officials were put there to work for us. Last Tuesday was a tangible reminder of that.
Nothing was officially accomplished at that rally, not on paper anyway. But a gigantic statement was made. People saw it and heard it. A message was sent and received. And a whole bunch of people, myself included, walked away feeling rightly proud to be an American.
God bless America and God bless public education.
