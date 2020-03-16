Last week, I introduced you to an organization called Renewal Neighborhood Ministry, a collaborative effort of two east side Indianapolis churches, Outlook Christian Church and Crossroads Bible Church. This organization is bringing real innovative education techniques where they are sorely needed.
Renewal started out using a more traditional methods that are not particularly uncommon. They sent volunteers into a struggling school to offer their services as tutors and mentors within the school building. They just weren’t seeing the results they were looking for, so they got much more aggressive and creative.
They rented a house right in the thick of the school’s impoverished and trauma-ridden neighborhood, and they became neighbors of the families the school serves. The struggling children with whom they’d seen very limited success in the school building now have the opportunity to get more individualized attention in a house right down the street from them.
Limited by the space of operating in one classroom in the school meant that too many kids were mixed together to maximize the effectiveness of the tutoring. Any teacher can tell you how valuable it is to get struggling kids into a very small group or even one-to-one. That’s when real learning can take place free from the distractions often accompanying their peers. The Renewal House has several small rooms which make it possible to separate kids for small group or individual practice. This has already begun to pay off.
When I met with the staff of Renewal, they were extremely excited to tell me about one of their little girls who suddenly “got” the math she’d struggled so much with and she had recently shown a full two grade level jump in her test scores. Another girl who had shown a tendency to completely shut down emotionally was beginning to come out of her shell in the house in a way that would have never been possible in the school. Stories like this are only the beginning since the Renewal House has only been operating for a few months.
The staff at Renewal was just as excited to report to me how the new house was having a restorative effect upon the neighborhood at large. In the few months they’ve occupied the property, the Renewal staff has worked hard to build relationships with all the neighbors and that has led to neighbors getting to know neighbors. For example, one woman who lives very close to the Renewal House used to keep herself locked inside her house, and she now is regularly seen out in her yard socializing with neighbors. Young men are also beginning to come to the house with their children. Summer is quickly approaching, and Renewal House has plans to have regular neighborhood social events to help build on this growing sense of community.
If you want to truly improve public education, it requires changing the culture in the homes of our most struggling students. I truly believe that Renewal Neighborhood Ministry is on to something.
