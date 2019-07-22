Imagine going to work every day in a dank, dark, unkempt and unattractive place … day after day after day.
Doesn’t sound very appealing, does it?
If you work in such a place, it’s likely that you find a way to spruce up or at least personalize your own work space just to give it a more home-y touch. Otherwise, it might feel more like a prison.
In fact, research has shown that people are more likely to show up to work, to show up with a positive attitude and are more productive when companies put some money and effort into beautifying their buildings and grounds. It just makes sense. People like to be in places that look and feel bright and pleasant.
All of this is also true of schools, students and school staff.
The idea for this topic came to me as our school recently had a couple days where staff could volunteer their time to come in and beautify our school building and classrooms.
Before I go on, I must confess that I have been notoriously bad at this for most of my career. Not to be stereotypical, but I think a lot of male teachers tend not to give enough thought to how their classrooms look and feel. I’ve never been one to put a lot of effort into things like bulletin boards, for instance. That always felt too elementary-ish for me to “waste” my time on. But as I’ve gained wisdom over the years, and I’ve visited many of my colleagues’ classrooms to see that they have very inviting atmospheres compared to mine, I slowly began to shift my thinking.
It doesn’t require breaking the bank to make school a more inviting place. A fresh coat of paint (maybe even a new color), some new artwork, a floor lamp or two, some plants, any little effort helps and could pay off in a big way if an entire school staff does a few small things to beautify their workspaces. When that same mindset is applied to the school’s hallways, office spaces, entryways, commons areas, courtyards or grounds, slowly but surely, a drab old uninviting run-of-the-mill school can become a warm and welcoming showplace. Any real estate agent will tell you of the importance of curb appeal and staging in order to sell a house.
That kind of effort can make a big difference, and it’s money well-spent according to many studies. If you create a space where kids enjoy being while feeling safe and relaxed, you’ve already eliminated some big roadblocks to learning. School is where our students go to work — it’s their job — and attractive workplaces make more productive workers.
As the new school year quickly approaches, one of my first orders of business will be to put some effort into turning my classroom into a more pleasant looking and feeling space. Who knows, maybe a more attractive workspace will even make me a more productive teacher. It certainly can’t hurt.
Alexandria native Shane Phipps is an author and teacher in Indianapolis. His column appears Mondays in the Herald Bulletin. Email him at shphipps@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @shanehphipps.
