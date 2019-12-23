In these divided times, I often hear it said that public schools have “locked God out.” With the Christmas season upon us, I wanted to address that topic, because it’s been on my mind a lot lately.
Let me start off with this: If you think God is locked out of public schools, I submit for your consideration that you are placing a lot of limitations on your god. The God I know can’t be locked out of public schools or anywhere else. He comes into my school every day with me, with dozens of other staff from administrators, teachers, custodians, cafeteria staff and with hundreds of students.
My suspicion is that what you are really saying is that Christianity isn’t preached as doctrine. That’s not going to happen in the public schools because the First Amendment prohibits it with the Establishment Clause.
I have children of many faiths in my class. I can’t promote one faith over the other. But children are free to practice their faith in the public schools. It’s not uncommon to see a student with a Bible or other holy book among their textbooks. We offer a moment of silence each morning during which anyone who wishes may offer up a prayer for the day. Freedom of religion is alive and well in public schools, rest assured.
I also want to report to you that, from my point of view, public schools do as good a job of being the hands and feet of God as many churches do. We don’t share the gospel with words, but it can be found in actions and, after all, which is more important?
I see the love of God every day in my public school. I see it in the extra time so many teachers put in with troubled students. I see it when they pull a student aside and counsel them or offer them a shoulder to cry on. I see it every day when our cafeteria staff deliver free breakfasts to all who want them, and in the free lunches so many of our kids from poverty-stricken homes receive in the afternoon. For too many students, those are the only consistent meals they can count on. I see God’s love expressed for a lot of kids who are devastated by the effects of trauma. They come to school and feel loved and cared for and for eight hours a day, they feel safe and secure.
This time of year, God’s love is on display as students from needy families are identified and teachers take up collections out of their own pockets to provide Christmas gifts for kids who might not receive any otherwise. Yesterday, I saw a special education teacher greet each of her homeroom students with a “Merry Christmas” and a gift she had purchased for each of them at her own expense.
No, God isn’t locked out of public schools. I see him in action every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.