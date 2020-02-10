Late last month, Gov. Eric Holcomb showed up to speak at an event to support vouchers and school choice. Not only did he make a speech in support of using public tax dollars to help send public school students to private schools, he went a step further and wore a yellow scarf over his shoulders. This was a significant statement since yellow is the color that has been adopted to represent school choice.
Keep in mind that back in November, when 20,000 supporters of public education showed up outside the Indiana Statehouse wearing red for the Red for Ed Action Day Rally, Holcomb was conveniently holed up a thousand miles away in Florida. Things like this don’t go unnoticed by public school teachers.
To Gov. Holcomb, I would just say this: sir, you were elected to represent the public interests of the people of Indiana. One of the most important public interests, obviously, is public education. The government of Indiana, which you oversee, is not in charge of private schools. Yet, you seem to have turned your back on those you were elected to serve in favor of special interests. I hope, Governor, that you would at least acknowledge how your recent actions would have a severe negative impact on the overall climate of public schools in the state you’re in charge of.
I can tell you from firsthand experience that the climate and culture of many public schools, including the one in which I teach, is severely damaged. We have already been struggling greatly from the effects of our state’s inequitable and bigoted school accountability system — a system, by the way, to which private schools are not held equally accountable — because our funding is decreased, and teacher pay is stagnant year after year if we work in districts with high numbers of students immersed in poverty, crime, drugs and trauma. When you penalize the very places that need the most help, you create a stigmatized culture that feels abused and neglected. The consequences of that kind of culture are coming home to roost rapidly. Our teacher shortage is vast and getting worse by the day.
In my school, we have had so much turnover within our staff that I have yet to meet many of the teachers who are my colleagues. There are several classrooms in our school that are on their second teacher just this year, and at least one which is now seeking its third. In schools like mine, teachers are dropping like flies.
If we focus too much on the message being sent from our state leadership, the weight on public school teachers becomes nearly unbearable. It begins to look like a hopeless situation. So, we forge ahead and focus on what matters most — our students. It is in them we find our hope and our reason for pressing on despite all the obstacles being put in our way.
But I want to warn you, we can’t go on like this forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.