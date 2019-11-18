My, oh my, how things have developed since I first wrote about the Red for Ed Action Day event back on Oct. 28.
Back then, I reported that Anderson schools were among the first of “several” school districts to cancel classes for Nov. 19 to help support teachers’ ability to attend. That “several” has grown a bit, to say the least.
As I write this, it’s Thursday, Nov. 14. As of the last time I checked, there are now about 120 school districts that have closed for the Red for Ed Rally. When population is accounted for, that number represents more than half of our state’s students and teachers who will be out of school that day and free to attend the rally, which at last check had nearly 13,000 officially registered to attend. What an incredible show of solidarity for a vitally important cause.
As excited as I am to see this show of support, my mood is tempered by the sobering reality of the reason the rally is necessary in the first place. The fact is, public education is in extremely turbulent seas. When you hear people push back against this Red for Ed movement — and plenty of people have been doing that — please remind them that this is not simply about teacher pay.
Teacher pay is a mere symptom — one of many — of the underlying disease that threatens to snuff the very life out of public education. The growing teacher shortage crisis — I can’t stress enough how desperate that situation is — is another very visible symptom of the disease. When the old guard, such as myself, begin to retire in the next few years, you’ll see this crisis hit a level that might be impossible to recover from if something isn’t done soon.
Mark my words, if action isn’t taken very soon — and I mean drastic, sweeping change — within a decade, this nation will be in immense trouble ... if we aren’t already.
You may think private schools are the answer. There are, indeed, some very fine private schools out there and they are a perfect fit for many kids, but I have got some bad news for you — 90% of kids attend public schools.
If public schools aren’t properly supported, right away, then the disease will continue to ravage us to the point where we will no longer be sustainable. There simply won’t be enough teachers left. We’re almost there now, for goodness sake.
Then, ask yourself, what’s going to happen to those 90% of the state’s school-aged children who now attend public schools? Good luck squeezing them into your private schools. Good luck providing all the services for them that private schools don’t currently have to provide. Good luck keeping up your shiny test scores and graduation rates. Good luck with all of that.
This is why the Red for Ed Rally is a big deal — a really big deal.
