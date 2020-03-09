Last week, I wrote about how we sometimes need to think outside the box when we try to improve our public schools.
This week’s topic is about an organization that is thinking well outside the box on the east side of Indianapolis. The organization to which I refer is called Renewal. It is a small operation with a big heart and an even bigger vision. I was privileged to be asked to help them write their story for a grant they are applying for so that they can begin to expand their efforts. As I sat in the meeting with their leadership, I was excited, encouraged, uplifted and even moved by what they had to tell me, so much so that I asked their permission to share their story with you, my readers.
Renewal is an outreach ministry of Outlook Christian Church and Crossroads Bible Church. They began their ministry in a more traditional manner by establishing a partnership with a struggling IPS elementary school in a high poverty/crime/trauma neighborhood. In the beginning, they sent volunteers into the school to act as tutors for students. This is not uncommon. I’ve known other churches that have similar in-school tutor/mentor programs such as that. But the people at Renewal began to see that going into the school was not working as well as they’d hoped. Instead of giving up, or just going through the motions, they began to think outside the box. What they came up with is a truly unique approach in our area, so far as I know, and it has shown very promising results in a short amount of time.
When going into the schools didn’t yield the desired results, Renewal decided to go into the community instead. They purchased a house in the neighborhood a couple blocks from the school and set up shop right in the neighborhood. I attended the meeting with them in that very house. To be frank, this is one of those neighborhoods, prevalent on Indy’s east side, where one typically checks to make sure their doors are locked as they drive through. Right in the thick of it is Renewal House. The move to immerse their operation right in the kids’ own neighborhood was a bold statement that did not go unnoticed by the residents.
In the few short months since Renewal House opened, many relationships have been strengthened, not just between the people of the neighborhood and Renewal, but also between neighbor and neighbor. There is an open-door type policy where families can come in as needed, in addition to the regularly scheduled tutoring sessions. The presence of Renewal House is beginning to have a transformative impact on not just the school children but also in their neighborhood. And they are planning a major expansion. This part of the story excites me the most.
My limited column space requires me to pause this story at this point. Trust me, you are going to want to read the rest next week.
