I always use the last few days of my winter break to begin looking ahead to the second semester of the school year. Here are my resolutions for 2020:
I resolve to make my classroom a place my students look forward to coming each day. I have already begun part of this process by making my room more pleasant looking and creating a calming atmosphere. A fresh coat of paint has already been applied, new visuals are now displayed on the walls. A new seating arrangement now feels less traditional and more conversational. These subtle, but I believe pivotal, changes should help to create the kind of learning environment that is conducive to productive participation and collaboration.
I resolve to be a teacher whom students feel complete trust in when it comes to being vulnerable enough to share their thoughts, opinions, hopes and fears when it comes to the nation and world they are just beginning to understand on a new level. My goal is to have challenging, stimulating and enriching discussions during my classes on a daily basis.
I resolve to teach my students to be good listeners. If we are going to focus on more discussions, we also need to build listening skills. My ultimate goal as a teacher of history is to present America’s story from many different perspectives in a way that helps my students foster a growing sense of empathy for other viewpoints. A lack of empathy is a huge part of what’s wrong with our nation and world, and we need our young people to be much better at it than we have been.
I resolve to bring current events into my history classroom more than ever. History is a much more compelling subject when it can be clearly connected to what is happening in today’s world. Current headlines are particularly historically noteworthy. Whether you are disheartened by where we find ourselves as a nation or encouraged by it, there is no doubt that right now is a fantastic opportunity for history students to buy into the subject by tying current events to the historical timeline. This is a point in history that is perhaps the most crucial in generations.
My eighth-graders need to be paying attention to the world they will be entering as adults in just a few short years. They need to understand how events of today are shaped by the past and, in turn, are shaping their futures. I resolve to make it my mission not to tell them what to think about these current events, but to get them paying attention to and thinking about them.
If I can do these things, I’ll count my year successful, regardless of the results of some bogus standardized test that is somehow supposed to determine how qualified I am to teach or whether or not I should get a raise. The corporation that created those tests doesn’t have a clue about what’s important, but my students will.
