Being a few weeks into the COVID-19 shutdown, students across the state have by now settled into new routines for their education.
For those with the capability, that probably means a lot of e-learning work. Although less than ideal, where the technology is available, e-learning can have its merits. This is especially true when teachers have the ability to record lessons through video or screencasts. These opportunities are a reasonably good alternative to being in the classroom. It’s the best we can do under the circumstances, anyhow. Although this school year is going to end under imperfect circumstances, there are some potential silver linings among the dark clouds.
I have seen a lot of parents posting on social media about the difficulties of trying to keep their children on task during their homebound study time. Many people are expressing their empathy and appreciation for the job teachers do every day. Just think, if you are having a problem keeping your one or two kids engaged in their learning at home without the distraction of their peers, how would you like to keep a room full of 30 kids on the same page each and every school day? Maybe, when this all blows over, we will all have a better understanding of each other and appreciate how it takes all of us working together to do right by our children.
I am also hopeful that through the process of our quarantine, parents who normally don’t get very involved with their children’s day-to-day schoolwork will begin to build good habits so that when schools do reconvene, we will have educational communities where all the stakeholders work more closely together under the umbrella of our common vested interests in the children we all help to nurture. The connection of families to their schools is far too often a missing element in the success of public education.
Have you ever been to a PTA meeting at your child’s school?
If you have, I applaud you because you are certainly in the minority. It’s hard enough to get all the parents to show up for scheduled student conferences, let alone become involved at a deeper level. I am hoping that being forced to spend some weeks directly responsible for the daily learning of their children will open the eyes of some of the parents that too often leave the entire education of their family to the public schools. If this causes even a small percentage of formerly disengaged parents to take a new interest in the educational success of their kids, then this time away from school could be time very well spent.
I also hope that this time away from school will have a positive impact upon the students themselves. I’m certain that many of them are missing school and their teachers, just as their teachers are missing them. Maybe when this is over, we will all come back together with a greater appreciation of our schools.
