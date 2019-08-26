There’s a storm coming. I can’t go into many details about the wallop it’s packing. I’m just warning you to be prepared.
Last year, the state of Indiana did away with ISTEP and ushered in a brand-new test called ILEARN. It’s just another standardized test in a new electronic package. The results are in from the ILEARN’s initial run. The scores have been released to the schools but they are still under embargo so the details can’t be shared with the general public yet. I’m only going to say this — nobody is going to be happy.
Already, there has been considerable criticism of the new ILEARN test from school districts across the state. Students were given very little time to be exposed to the new format. The new system provided a basically useless window of time during which re-scores could be requested. And the pass/fail cut scores were again raised.
Get ready to hear some bad news, folks. The state average scores are not going to be pretty.
All this comes during an increasingly critical teacher shortage in Indiana. There are still many unfilled teaching positions around the state. Teacher pay, an issue that is being looked at now by state lawmakers, is a part of the problem, but the real issue is teacher accountability to these unfair and ineffective tests. Tens of thousands of teachers across the state are looking at the very likely reality that they will once again go without a pay increase due to these test scores. That means we’d better not hold our breath about putting a dent in that teacher shortage. That means we could be looking at rising class sizes. That means we’d better be prepared for lower test scores again. Do you see how this vicious cycle works?
State legislators have a big problem on their hands. There are some things that they can do, right now, to alleviate the immediate impact:
Since this was the first time this computer-based assessment was given and since all indications are that scores are low, we need to suspend the accountability for this test until we can get to the bottom of what caused the drop. Any teacher can tell you that if you give a test that a majority of students fail, there is likely a problem with the test. I could easily give a history examination that none of my students could pass, but that would be dumb.
Stop moving the bar. Find an equitable cut score (emphasis on equitable) and leave it alone.
Quit playing the shell game with content. Hiding what’s on the tests from teachers is ridiculous. Teachers should know from day one exactly which standards are being covered by the ILEARN test and which aren’t. Otherwise, it’s like me teaching my history class and then having a science teacher write the final for my course.
Yes, a storm is coming. And they are going to keep coming until lawmakers begin to apply some common sense measures.
