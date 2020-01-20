One of the most frustrating things that middle school teachers deal with is the fact that grades at our level don’t have a lot of teeth.
Since holding back students for poor grades just isn’t done anymore, some of our students have figured out that they can get away with giving little to no effort and, if there aren’t any consequences given at home, they have very little motivation to change their ways. While the majority of kids are self-motivated enough to keep up with their work, there are still far too many who, once they realize they are going to be moving on to the next grade regardless, figure they might as well take it easy and cruise through their days without much effort.
Middle school students seem particularly susceptible to this phenomenon. They are going through so many physical and emotional changes and are just beginning to get their first tastes of independence at that age. Those whose emotional maturity hasn’t caught up with their physical development often make poor choices. When they sense they can get away with blowing off their responsibilities, they run with it. Teachers and administrators constantly warn them about how their poor habits will catch up with them in high school where failure means they must retake courses until they earn the credits, but they operate under the delusion that they can “flip the switch” when the time comes. That, of course, doesn’t work out very well.
So the question becomes how do we get through to these kids, short of holding them back a grade, which seems very unlikely to happen?
My school is working on that question now. We have a weekly watch list of kids who are at risk of developing these kinds of bad habits that can be so difficult to from which to recover. On each Friday, our students complete a data sheet with their current academic status. They chart their grades, absences, tardies and missing assignments. Then, on Mondays, those students who have all As, Bs and Cs are rewarded by having 45 minutes of down time to hang out with friends, while those students with Ds and Fs stay in homeroom and complete work that they haven’t turned in. We have done this now for a couple years, but it hasn’t been as effective as we’d hoped. Now we have decided to ramp up a bit.
Our new motto about student work is this: The punishment for not doing your work is doing your work. Now students are on notice that they will not be allowed to slide by without completing their work. From now on, when students fail to do their work during the school day, they will begin giving up their own time by staying after for academic detentions, where they will sit and do the work they should have done in school.
It’s a shame, but unmotivated students continue to dominate the time and energy of teachers everywhere.
